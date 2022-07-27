The Cardinals clearly lack trust in Kyler Murray even after giving him a massive extension

Kyler Murray's wish was finally granted. The Arizona Cardinals signed the quarterback to a massive five-year, $230.5 million deal. Following this news, the initial storylines all had to do with how the quarterback was locked in and ready to work. However, a new one has emerged that has the entire NFL world talking.

That would be the fact his team clearly doesn't have trust in him. This assertion is based on a specific clause in his contract. This is an odd move by the team and one that may be a bad omen moving forward.

The Cardinals are treating Kyler Murray like a high school QB

NFL Pro Bowl

The Cardinals included a clause that requires Murray to complete, at least, four hours of independent study every week during the season. This means he must complete a minimum of four hours of homework, as mandated by the team. If he doesn't do it, the team could void his deal.

Naturally, this has led to countless discussions and reactions around the NFL world. But one thing stands out above everything else. It is clear the Cardinals don't trust the man they just handed $160 million guaranteed.

They are treating him like a high schooler by giving him mandatory homework throughout the week. This comes for a player in a profession that requires countless hours of studying and preparation.

The key point here is that this was not a requirement Murray was given when he was drafted. No, it comes as he enters his fourth year in the NFL. This means his lack of studying has clearly been a problem for some time within the organization.

The confusion comes from why the team would give so much money to a player who has such a studying problem. However, it's obvious he is a talented quarterback.

The last thing the franchise wants is to start over at the position yet again. He essentially held the team hostage and demanded a new deal if they wanted to compete in 2022 and beyond.

This is an unprecedented situation. The fact it is in his contract is shocking. Some Cardinals fans may see it as nothing more than the correction of a minor problem. Yet others may see it as a bad omen to where he could lack, not do his mandatory studying, and default on the terms of his contract.

Would the team really end his deal if he didn't do his required studying? That would be a total shock. Such a situation would hopefully be handled internally before hitting the public domain. But fans can expect plenty of questions for the quarterback about this clause and updates on his studying throughout the season.

A team that lacks trust in a star player is never a good sign. The only hope for Arizona fans is that thier quarterback comes through on his deal and removes any lack of trust. Yet again, the omen is not a good one upon signing such a massive deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far