Rob Gronkowski career earnings: How much did the charismatic TE earn at Patriots and Buccaneers?

Rob Gronkowski has had himself one of the most successful NFL careers of any player in the tight end position in NFL history. He called it a career this offseason after 11 seasons in the league. From a financial standpoint, he did pretty well for himself over those 11 seasons.

Rob Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,440,000 contract with a $1,760,000 signing bonus and $2,530,000 million guaranteed.

In June of 2012, the tight end re-signed with the Patriots on a six-year, $54 million deal. It included an $8 million signing bonus and $12, 920,000 guaranteed at signing. Next, when he came out of retirement for the first time, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $8 million deal back in March 2020. In 2021 he had a base salary of $8 million.

Overall, the 33-year-old made a total of $70, 629,507 in earnings between his nine seasons with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski made the Pro Bowl five times, was a first-team All-Pro four times, and the 2014 AP Comeback Player of the Year. He had 621 career receptions, 9,286 receiving yards, and 92 touchdowns. He ranks fifth among tight ends in receiving yards, third in touchdowns, and 10th in receptions.

He has the most career receiving yards in the playoffs among tight ends (1,389 yards) and touchdowns (15). He is second in playoff receptions to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with 98.

Rob Gronkowski's endorsements

Rob Gronkowski disclosed in his 2015 book 'It's Good To Be Gronk' that he has never had to use any of his NFL salary. Instead has been able to live solely off the funds he acquired through endorsements and by being safe with his money. He said:

“You don't know how long you're going to be in the league for. It's a short career here in the league.”

He added:

"The average is about three to four years, and when it's done, it's done. Be simple, manage it safe, so when it's done you've got a little base, a little foundation to live off."

Throughout his NFL career, Gronkowski has connected with several major brands including Tide, Nike, Dunkin' Donuts, Visa, T-Mobile, Lyft and Cheerios.

There is still some doubt as to whether he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once the season kicks off. Many doubt he is truly committed to retirement.

We’ll see what his future holds with the passing of time.

