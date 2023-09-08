The Cincinnati Bengals are well set up for the future after new Joe Burrow deal

Joe Burrow's new contract with the Bengals was announced just moments after the first game of the new season started. The quarterback seems set to earn $275 million and an average yearly salary of $55 million over the next five years, Burrow will become a free agent in 2030 when he will be 34 years old. The Bengals did previously use the fifth-year option on Joe Burrow, but it was high time they ink him a big contract.

This will now make Burrow the most expensive player in NFL history, beating out other quarterbacks who signed new deals this summer. This franchise is in the best position it's maybe ever been as Burrow has created new hopes for fans. A long time of losing and early playoff exits were the norm before the new quarterback arrived.

Burrow's rookie season was rendered useless following his injury, but he certainly showed up in 2021. The Bengals were one drive and just four points away from their first-ever Super Bowl win as they fell to the Rams. Burrow had to win road playoff games against the Titans and Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl.

The Bengals once again made it to another AFC Championship game at Arrowhead in 2022. This time they fell flat as the Chiefs won with a last-second field goal and Burrow's offensive line failed to protect him. A faint injury worry in this year's offseason does not look like it will hamper the QB, as he set is to play against the Browns in week one.

Joe Burrow has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history during his short stint in the league. Connections with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have caused problems for every single team. The Bengals are also back-to-back AFC North champions the past two seasons.

Joe Burrow's cold demeanor is completely justified. When under pressure, the quarterback frequently stands. Joe Burrow's last two seasons with 30+ touchdown passes demonstrate his talent with the football. As long as Joe Burrow remains at the helm, the Bengals appear poised to make another deep run in playoffs.

Joe Burrow faces bogey team in week one:

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

It is honestly a little difficult to see why Burrow and the Bengals struggle so much against the Cleveland Browns. Burrow is 1-4 in his career against the Browns, two of which have practically blowouts. The Bengals did beat the Browns in November 2022 so maybe the tide is starting to turn in their favour.

Nick Chubb is one of the league's best running backs and is immensely difficult to bring down. Myles Garrett has consistently been one of the best defensive end in football since he entered the league. Questions remain about Deshaun Watson's level post-suspension and if he can be as good as he was in Houston.

It should prove to be yet another feisty AFC North battle this weekend.