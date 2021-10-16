Lions vs Bengals prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to avenge their overtime loss to the Packers when they travel to face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Both teams had close losses last week and the Bengals will be wanting to get back on the winners list while the Lions look for their first win of the season.

Lions vs Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) vs Detroit Lions (0-5)

Date and Time: Oct 17, Sunday, 1pm ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Lions vs Bengals Betting Odds

Spread:

Bengals: -3.5, -110

Lions: +3.5, -110

Moneyline:

Bengals: -190

Lions: +155

Totals:

Over/48.5, O: -110

Under/48.5, U: -110

Lions vs Bengals Picks

Jared Goff is looking for his first win as a Lion and on Sunday he may well get it. Playing at home and coming up against a Bengals team reeling after their overtime loss last week, Sunday could be the perfect chance to notch their first win of the year.

As for the Bengals, Joe Burrow will have to do a better job of protecting the football as he threw two interceptions against the Packers. With Ja'Marr Chase in supreme form as a rookie, the Lions secondary is going to have to keep tabs on him or he will run wild as he did against the Packers. This game is favorable for the Bengals and you would expect Burrow to lead his team to their fourth win of the season.

Lions vs Bengals Key Injuries

Bengals

Joe Mixon RB (Questionable)

Trey Hopkins C (Questionable)

Chidobie Awuzie CB (Questionable)

Jessie Bates III S (Questionable)

Trae Waynes CB (Out)

Xavier Su'a-Filo G (Out)

Samaj Perine RB (Out)

Lions

D'Andre Swift RB (Questionable)

Jamaal Williams RB (Questionable)

Taylor Decker OT (Questionable)

Frank Ragnow C (Questionable)

Tyrell Williams WR (Questionable)

Jeff Okudah CB (Out)

Quintez Cephus WR (Out)

Romeo Okwara ED (Out)

Da'Shawn Hand DL (Out)

Lions vs Bengals Head to Head

The Bengals lead this all-time matchup against the Lions 9-3 and have won the last six games played between the two, dating way back to the 1998 season. The last time the two sides met; the Bengals notched a 26-17 win.

Lions v Bengals Prediction

This game is just about a 50/50 toss up. There are arguments to be made for both to win this game. The Bengals pushed Aaron Rodgers all the way last Sunday and should have won the game, however missed field goals were the theme of the day.

With the Lions at home and coming off a narrow loss to the Vikings, Jared Goff will be looking to nab his first win of the year, however the Bengals are good value in rolling into Ford Field and coming away with the victory.

Final score prediction: Lions 24:27 Bengals

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar