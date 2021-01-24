The Lions new coach Dan Campbell is the definition of a #FootballGuy @BSMotorCity pic.twitter.com/4aZdMbNFOx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2021

The Detroit Lions Seem lost. Here is a quote from former General Manager Bob Quinn;

"At the end of the day, it’s wanting to take this team to the next level,” he said, explaining his decision to move on from Caldwell. “To me, that’s winning championships, that’s winning playoff games and that’s winning the Super Bowl.”

It's been 3 years since this quote. The Detroit Lions are nowhere near being a Super Bowl contender, they are barely even a playoff contender and they just hired a guy who waxed on lyrically about bitting off knee caps. It all just seems so bad right now.

The Present Day Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions ranked 20th in points scored while ranking 32nd in points allowed. So that grades out as a below average offense with an absolutely terrible defense, just great. New coach Dan Campbell is an offensive guy from the Sean Payton coaching tree so expect the offense to take a step up but unless he is bringing Cameron Jordan and co the defense is going to stay putrid for a little while longer.

In his passionate and odd introductory press conference Dan Campbell hit on all the usual #footballguy talking points such as "building the right culture" "playing hard" and "representing the city" but aren't these the very same things the Detroit Lions set aside to concentrate on winning? If so why didn't they just let Caldwell continue to lay the blue print on what was a winning formula instead of hitting a massive detour to only find themselves back at the same place?

The Detroit Lions are in shock. The went all in on an authoritarian win at all costs culture and had their worst record of the decade. Now they seem to have got themselves a player friendly but demanding coach who will create a happy fun offense which should breath some new life into the franchise......So Jim Caldwell part 2? They've done a full 180 as a franchise from trying to be the perfect New England Patriots clone to try to be the perfect New Orleans Saints clone.

That just doesn't sit right with me it's too much of a drastic change in culture that screams desperation. The whiplash of this transition should gut at least half the roster.

What's The Future For The Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

At best Dan Campbell should be a great CEO coach who assembles a great staff that turns this franchise around. At worst Campbell is going to get crushed under the massive weight of turning around a decaying franchise while having no previous co-ordinator experience.

All I can hope for is what's left of Matthew Stafford's prime shouldn't be wasted away under another culture transplant.