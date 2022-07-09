3 reasons why the Detroit Lions will win at 10 games in 2022

To a large extent, the Detroit Lions were considered the laughing stock of the league for various reasons last season.

For starters, Detroit willingly gave up on quarterback Matthew Stafford. While he was continually lauded for his otherworldly arm, Stafford was consistently castigated during his time in Detroit. Yet, the moment he landed in Los Angeles with the Rams, he proved to be the missing piece for their championship puzzle.

Detroit, on the other hand, stood motionless on the sidelines as Stafford collected his first Super Bowl ring. In the process, Detroit floundered to just three wins on the year.

As year two without Stafford approaches, there should be reason for optimism among Detroit Lions fans. Although things never appeared to go their way, the 2022 league year figures to be a completely different story. Not only are we expecting the Lions to improve, we believe they’ll do so monumentally.

Keep reading and we’ll explain why we are steadfast in our belief that the Detriot Lions will win, at least, 10 ball games next season.

A ton of close games

On paper, there was nothing awe-inspiring about the roster that the Detroit Lions cobbled together for the 2021 NFL season. With the franchise opting to trade Matthew Stafford before the start of the year and begin their rebuilding process, their first year without him went about as poor as possible, at least, on the surface.

Although the Detriot Lions only won three games, as we dug deeper into their actual performance, the bottom-of-the-barrel franchise could’ve easily flipped the script.

Among their 13 losses, seven of those defeats came by single digits. Among those close encounters, the Detriot Lions fought tooth and nail against some of the best teams in the league, including the San Francisco 49ers, losing by just eight points, and the Los Angeles Rams, losing by nine points during their midseason meeting.

Should the Detroit Lions have a bit of luck sprinkled on their side this season, those heartbreaking defeats in the waning seconds of a ball game could turn into joyous victories. If, of course, everything breaks right.

Jared Goff is a winner

Once viewed as the savior of the Los Angeles Rams franchise, Jared Goff was innocuously thrown into the Rams' deal with the Detroit Lions this past season.

Prior to the start of the league year, Goff was continually castigated because of his inability to lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory, even though he led them to the big dance in 2018.

Before slinging the pigskin up and down the field while donning a Lions uniform, Goff had registered only one losing season. That, of course, would come in his first year in the league, as he would go just 0-7. Since then, Goff has reeled in four consecutive seasons of winning football, including back-to-back years in which he was chosen for the Pro Bowl.

Much like in his first season in LA, Goff normally takes an elongated amount of time before he gets accustomed to his surroundings. In year two, expect a much different player than the version that showed up in 2021. Goff should benefit from taking his lumps and should be more willing to make brazen plays down the field, while leading the Detroit Lions to more wins in the process.

NFC East isn't a murderous row

The NFC East shouldn’t strike fear into the heart of Jared Goff. Last season, only the Green Bay Packers, one of their four participants, registered a winning record. Even still, heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Packers, thanks to the loss of Davante Adams, should regress this upcoming year. As for the rest of the competition, their tenuous up-and-down play should lead to their own downfall.

In the case of the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins has continually teased their fans. On some particular Sundays, Cousins appears to be a world-beater. He’ll confidently saunter onto the field, poke his chest out and deliver a 350-yard passing game almost flawlessly. In other instances, Cousins has faltered on the field, leading to an ambivalent feeling among fans.

Unsurprisingly, the Chicago Bears are still attempting to get things in order. The franchise will rely heavily on the unproven arm of Justin Fields. And while he’s flashed brilliance at times, his lack of weapons on the offensive end will ensure that Chicago finishes the year near the bottom of the NFC barrel.

Detroit, due to their familiarity with one another, should have the upper hand on most nights where they clash against their rivals. If Detroit can rack up victories against a weaker conference, aggregating double-digit victories isn’t entirely out of the question.

