NFL: Which Miami Dolphins players are untouchable in trades?

The NFL has become more like the NBA, with players taking their careers into their own hands and changing teams more often than ever. It seems like virtually any NFL player could find themselves in a new home in any given year. After all, the greatest quarterback of all time switched teams last offseason.

But there are still a few players that franchises would be reluctant to let go of unless they were given an offer they couldn’t refuse. The Miami Dolphins are a team on the rise, and coming off of a 10-6 season in 2020, they have building blocks on their roster that they wouldn’t dream of parting with.

As the Dolphins hope to build on their encouraging campaign last year, let’s take a look at the players who will surely be playing in South Florida in 2021.

NFL: Which players would the Miami Dolphins not trade?

Jason Sanders

It often appears like kickers are a dime a dozen in the NFL, but there are a few that are good enough to land long-term deals and who have the complete confidence of their coaching staff. Miami kicker Jason Sanders is one of those players and should be with the Dolphins for years to come after having signed an extension last month.

Since being selected in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Sanders has gotten better each year. He booted a 56-yard field goal successfully in 2020 and only missed three field goal tries last season. He did not miss a single extra point. The latter is a pretty big accomplishment, since the PAT is no longer the automatic conversion it used to be back when the ball was at the two yard line.

Xavien Howard

Coming out of Baylor in the 2016 NFL Draft, there is no way the Dolphins would ever have imagined that Xavien Howard could have evolved into the dynamic player he’s become. He has a strong case to make as the best cornerback in the NFL right now, and had his best season as a professional in 2020. Howard picked off a league best 10 passes last year and recorded 20 passes defended, a personal career high.

Even though Howard is set to count for over $13 million against the salary cap in 2021, he is worth every penny. Still only 27 years old, he figures to have a few more top flight seasons ahead of him, and gives the Dolphins peace of mind that his side of the field is accounted for regardless of what happens up front.

Andrew Van Ginkel

Miami’s linebacking corps had much higher-profile players than Van Ginkel in 2020, but arguably no one made more impact plays when you consider how long he was on the field. The second-year linebacker had a nose for the football, contributing game-changing plays on defense and on special teams.

Van Ginkel’s recent ascent leaves the team wondering if he can take a similar leap from year two to year three. He’s only 25 years old and is well setup to continue improving under defense-minded head coach Brian Flores. Additionally, he is not even going to count for over $1 million against the Dolphins’ cap next year, making him a supreme value for the team.

Mike Gesicki

It doesn’t take long for people to realize how physically gifted Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is. Standing at 6’6”, weighing in at 250 pounds, and running the 40 yard dash in 4.54 seconds had the team and fans salivating over what he could do in his career.

Despite inconsistent quarterback play throughout his three-year NFL career, Gesicki has managed to get better every year. He’s improved his blocking and continues to see his receiving statistics trend in a positive direction. He’ll be eligible for an extension soon, and Miami will probably not hesitate to oblige considering that he’s just scratching the surface of a very promising NFL career.