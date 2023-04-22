The Greatest Ever 29th Pick in NFL Draft History

The NFL Draft is an annual event full of excitement and anticipation, where teams look for the next big talent to bolster their roster. While top-10 picks are often the center of attention, there is undeniable value hidden in the later selections, including the number 29 pick.

In this article, we will explore possibly the greatest ever number 29 pick in NFL Draft history, showcasing a player who defied expectations and solidified his legacy as one of the league's all-time greats.

The Greatest Ever NFL Draft Number 29 Pick:

Nick Mangold

Nick Mangold, the center from Ohio State University, stands out arguably as the greatest ever number 29 pick in NFL Draft history. Selected by the New York Jets in 2006, Mangold went on to have an exceptional career, becoming one of the premier centers in the league during his tenure.

Nick Mangold spent his entire 11-year career with the New York Jets, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and being named a first-team All-Pro twice in 2009 and 2010. He started all 164 games he played in, anchoring the offensive line and providing consistent protection for the team's quarterbacks.

Mangold's intelligence, work ethic, and technique set him apart from his peers, earning him a reputation as one of the best centers of his generation.

His impact on the New York Jets offense was invaluable. As the center, he was responsible for making crucial pre-snap reads, adjusting protection schemes, and ensuring proper communication among the offensive linemen.

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets

His leadership skills, reliability, and ability to withstand the pressure of playing in the New York market made him a respected figure in the Jets' locker room.

Nick Mangold's career has left a lasting impression on the NFL and the Jets organization. His consistent performances and leadership on and off the field have earned him a place among the league's all-time great centers.

Although Mangold has not been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the time of writing, his resume and impact on the game make him a strong candidate for future consideration.

New York Jets @nyjets At every Jets home game, you'll be able to look up and see...



74 NICK MANGOLD At every Jets home game, you'll be able to look up and see...74 NICK MANGOLD https://t.co/kLC3FQqdYJ

Nick Mangold's journey from the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft to one of the best centers in NFL history highlights the potential that lies within late first-round selections. His incredible career, dedication to his team, and impact on the league serve as a testament to the value of hard work, perseverance, and belief in one's abilities.

As we celebrate Nick Mangold's achievements, we are reminded that greatness can emerge from any draft position, and that with determination and commitment, even the most unheralded players can leave their mark on the football world.

