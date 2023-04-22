The NFL Draft is a captivating event where dreams come true and hidden talents emerge. While high-profile picks often take center stage, exceptional players can be found further down the order, including the number 27 pick.

In this article, we will delve into the greatest ever number 27 pick in NFL Draft history, showcasing a player who transcended expectations and crafted an exceptional career in the NFL. We'll also highlight a remarkable season that set him apart from his peers.

The Greatest Ever Number 27 Pick: Dan Marino

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan Marino, the quarterback from the University of Pittsburgh, stands as the greatest ever number 27 pick in NFL Draft history. Selected by the Miami Dolphins in 1983, Marino forged an extraordinary career, becoming one of the most prolific passers in the history of the league.

Dan Marino enjoyed a stellar 17-year career with the Miami Dolphins, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and being named first-team All-Pro three times (1984, 1985, and 1986). Throughout his career, Marino threw for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns, ranking him among the all-time greats in NFL history. Although he never won a Super Bowl, Marino's impact on the game was undeniable.

Dan Marino's arrival in Miami revolutionized the Dolphins' offense, turning it into a high-powered passing machine. His arm strength, accuracy, and quick release made Marino a formidable force on the field. His leadership and competitive spirit inspired teammates to elevate their game, making the Dolphins perennial contenders during his tenure.

Marino's Record-Breaking 1984 Season

Dan Marino's 1984 season was a display of unprecedented excellence. That year, Marino became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season, finishing with 5,084 yards.

He also set a then-record for touchdown passes in a season with 48, surpassing the previous record of 36 held by Y.A. Tittle and George Blanda. Marino's incredible performance led the Dolphins to a 14-2 record and a Super Bowl appearance, where they ultimately fell to the San Francisco 49ers.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports If Dan Marino played today he’d rewrite every goddamn passing record in the book. The man passed for 5000 yards in 1984. That’s at least 6500 yards today if not more. Truth.



If Dan Marino played today he’d rewrite every goddamn passing record in the book. The man passed for 5000 yards in 1984. That’s at least 6500 yards today if not more. Truth. https://t.co/FT6r2VcSkd

Dan Marino's illustrious career has left an indelible mark on the NFL and the Miami Dolphins organization. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005, forever cementing his place among football's elite. Marino's career serves as an inspiration for players drafted in the later rounds, proving that greatness can emerge from any position in the draft.

Dan Marino's rise from the 27th overall choice to one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history exemplifies the value of late-first-round picks. His remarkable career, constant passion to his club, and long-lasting impact on the league demonstrate the value of hard effort, tenacity, and self-belief.

As we commemorate Dan Marino's accomplishments, particularly his historic 5,000-yard season, we are reminded that greatness can emerge from any draft position and that even the most unnoticed players can create a lasting effect on the football world with perseverance and focus.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes