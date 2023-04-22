The Greatest Ever Number 31 Pick in NFL Draft History

The NFL Draft is an annual event that holds immense significance in American football. It's a platform where future stars are born, where teams are built, and where dreams are realized. Throughout its history, the draft has witnessed players selected from all positions, including the highly coveted first pick and the often-overlooked 31st pick.

Although not as glamorous as the earlier selections, the 31st pick has produced some remarkable talent over the years.

Greatest Ever Number 31 Pick: Al Wilson

Al Wilson, the linebacker from the University of Tennessee, stands out as the greatest ever number 31 pick in the history of the NFL Draft. Selected in the 1999 draft by the Denver Broncos, Wilson went on to have an illustrious career, making him the ultimate diamond in the rough.

Al Wilson spent his entire eight-year career with the Denver Broncos, earning five Pro Bowl selections and being named first-team All-Pro in 2005. Wilson was a formidable force in the middle of the Broncos defense, known for his hard-hitting tackles and exceptional leadership skills. Throughout his career, he has recorded 712 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and 5 interceptions.

From the moment he stepped onto the field, Wilson had an immediate impact on the Denver Broncos' defense. His presence transformed the team, helping them become one of the most dominant defenses in the league during his tenure. Wilson's leadership skills, passion for the game, and unwavering commitment to excellence set a high standard for his teammates and inspired them to perform at their best.

Although Al Wilson's career was cut short due to a neck injury in 2006, his impact on the Broncos and the NFL is still felt today. Wilson's career serves as an inspiration for late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents striving to prove themselves in the league. His story exemplifies the importance of hard work, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in oneself, regardless of the draft position.

The NFL Draft is filled with hidden gems waiting to be discovered, and Al Wilson is a shining example of the potential that lies within the 31st pick. His incredible career, leadership qualities, and impact on the Denver Broncos solidified his status as the greatest ever number 31 pick in NFL Draft history.

