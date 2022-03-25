"The greatest fraud perpetrated ever"- Senior NFL analyst encourages Jaguars owner to sue Urban Meyer

The Urban Meyer story continues to linger long after his exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Add Rich Eisen to the list of critics of Meyer, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach.

Eisen has been a longtime sports journalist on television. As the face of the NFL Network, Eisen did not hold back when discussing the drama that surrounded the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL regular season.

On his daily sports show, The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen gave his thoughts on the most recent news regarding Meyer’s tenure as an NFL coach:

"Saying that it was so bad, quote: ‘I'm surprised he lasted that long to be honest with you.’ Told us from day one, he was going to maximize our value, and I truly can't tell you one player that maximize their value on the Jags this year.’ That alone makes Jacksonville a threat that this guy is so far gone.”

Eisen went on to suggest that Urban Meyer was a fraud, and that the Jaguars’ owner should sue him. Eisen stated:

“What a fraud. What a fraud. He was in charge of college kids doing this for so long. What a fraud. He said that he was studying the NFL, and then three months in didn't know who Aaron Donald was. What a total complete sham, making it even worse than we thought ... If I'm Shahid Khan, I see this article, I'm thinking of suing."

Urban Meyer created and oversaw a toxic work culture

An in-depth article from The Athletic prompted Rich Eisen to discuss Urban Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars. According to the article (and former Jaguars receiver DJ Chark), Meyer utilized threats to motivate his players.

He allegedly threatened to cut players or fire their position coaches if they did not perform up to his standards. Meyer orchestrated a work environment that left players and coaches frustrated.

B1G Cat @BarstoolBigCat Erika @emesola



theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… Holy shit the Urban Meyer article is even worse than I thought. Real leaders don’t treat people like this. Holy shit the Urban Meyer article is even worse than I thought. Real leaders don’t treat people like this. theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… https://t.co/sKnJLZZlQU I never saw this coming. Urban Meyer always seemed like such a nice guy. twitter.com/emesola/status… I never saw this coming. Urban Meyer always seemed like such a nice guy. twitter.com/emesola/status…

The Jaguars’ recent hiring of Doug Pederson as the head coach signals a completely new direction for the franchise in terms of work culture. With Pederson, the team can hopefully move forward in the wake of Meyer’s short but dramatic time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Edited by Adam Dickson