The greatest kickoff game ever in Week 1 - Saints vs Packers 2011

If the 2023 kickoff game between Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions can touch the Saints and Packers game from 2011, we are in for a lot of fun. In September 2011, 76 points were shared between the two teams as they dueled. Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees are two of the NFL's greatest-ever players, and they gained a lot of respect for each other in this classic.

The Packers Super Bowl defense started perfectly as Aaron Rodgers found his familiar receiver Greg Jennings for the opening score. Jordy Nelson added to the misery of the Saints early on as the Packers achieved their second touchdown in the first ten minutes. But the first quarter was far from finished.

Robert Meacham had a quick Saints drive with a touchdown to make it a game. Another quick drive followed this time for the Packers as Randall Cobb made it 21-7 after the first quarter. After a field goal response, a 72-yard Darren Sproles proved to be the only returner to get a touchdown.

James Sparks turned a long Green Bay drive into six points, and Mason Crosby nailed the PAT to make it 28-17 to Green Bay at halftime.

Randall Cobb's 108-yard kick return became one of the longest return touchdowns in NFL history. Brees maintained his composure and threw yet another touchdown pass to return it to a one-score game at the half. By this game's standards, the fourth quarter was eventful, as both teams only scored one touchdown.

John Kuhn scored the decisive touchdown, and Brees responded once more with a touchdown, but it was too little too late. Brees finished with 419 yards and three touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers hardly had a bad day either, as he finished with 312 yards and three touchdowns.

If Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff can have a clash even remotely on par with this, that would be wonderful.

The Packers have almost played in the most kickoff games

The New England Patriots are the only team to play on opening night four times. The Packers, Saints, Steelers, and Giants have played in three. The classic in 2011 was the team's first kickoff game, and they edged out the Saints. A depressing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 was heartbreaking as the Seahawks burned Green Bay for the second time in a year.

The Packers and Bears were rescheduled as the NFL's 2019 kickoff game. It was not a classic, as the Bears could only muster three points. The Green Bay offense was a tiny bit better as they got a touchdown and a field goal to win. The same year, Packers made it to the championship game before being crushed by the 49ers.

In September, the Chiefs will join Green Bay as one of the teams to play in three kickoff games in NFL history.

