Has the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers saga left the franchise in turmoil?

The Green Bay Packers are coming off back-to-back NFC Championships. They also have the reigning MVP on their roster. Yet the franchise is somehow in chaos.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out due to tension with some members of the Green Bay Packers front office. While Rodgers skipped the mandatory mini camp, the franchise has made it clear they will not be trading arguably the greatest ever thrower of a football. A tense game of who blinks first has begun, and what happens next could hugely impact the franchise's future.

Aaron Rodgers:



MVP ✅

Highest-graded QB ✅

Complicated Fella 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5F85vNvbuk — PFF (@PFF) June 12, 2021

The Green Bay Packers' in-house war

Packers General Manager ‎Brian Gutekunst and team president ‎Mark Murphy began playing a dangerous game with their star QB the moment they picked his heir, apparently without consulting him. Aaron Rodgers can foresee the franchise moving on from him as Jordan Love’s rookie contract provides them with the opportunity to spend all of Rodgers' cap hit on the team.

Rodgers is now pushing to be on a team whose culture is to revolve more around him as it does for other star QB’s such as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, whose franchises bend backwards to keep them happy.

The Green Bay Packers have a reputation for being an old-time classic franchise. They are committed to drafting the core of their squad and rarely plunge in free agency. Aaron Rodgers would like the franchise to be more modern by drafting with offense in mind and spending big in free agency. The Green Bay Packers do not wish to change and clearly want this old-time motto to be their identity for now and the future. They are not interested in building the franchise image around their star QB’s demands.

Aaron Rodgers wants commitment from the franchise in the form of a new contract, a reshuffle of the front office, and the trade of Jordan Love. The Green Bay Packers front office, however, feel Jordan Love is the future and wish to move on from Rodgers in a year or two.

Team president Mark Murphy has come out publicly defending GM Brian Gutekunst and ensured his job security going into next offseason. The Packers front office is between eras right now but are stubbornly holding on to their own timeline while Rodgers wants to be free from their plan right now.

Can the new guy play? Will Rodgers win out? Will the front office really trade a top 5 QB talent of all time? The franchise has many tough questions to answer going into the 2021 season.

Ron Wolf slammed open the Green Bay Packers championship window when he traded the 19th overall pick of the 1992 NFL draft to the Atlanta Falcons for then back up quarterback Brett Favre. Since then the franchise has been a perennial contender due to always seemingly having elite QB play on the roster.

The NFL is a quarterback’s league and the Green Bay Packers have had two top 10 all time talents back-to-back. The Packers have tried to be the model franchise throughout both QB’s tenures but have only squeezed out two Super Bowls in over thirty years. This disappointing output will deeply haunt Green Bay if Jordan Love doesn’t become a superstar and they become just another franchise running through potential franchise quarterbacks, like the Jets.

“I’ll stand on the f---ing, excuse me, I’ll stand on the mountain and scream on the mountaintop that I've got his back.”



Davante Adams talked about his connection with Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/pAEyoQMBZ1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2021

