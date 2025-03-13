“The Hall of Fame resume shall grow” - NFL fans react to Harrison Smith returning for 14th season with Vikings for $11,000,000

Harrison Smith is back. The hard-hitting safety signed a one-year, $11 million deal to return to the Vikings for his 14th season and Vikings fans are understandably excited.

Smith has enjoyed a hall-of-fame worthy career thus far. He has 1126 tackles and has played more than 12,000 snaps in his professional career.

Viking fans were happy with the news on Reddit. One fan was so happy he cried.

He commented: “I’m crying in the Honolulu airport reading this news. Favorite player. Let’s get him a ring and into the Hall of Fame!”

“This was the Vikings news I was hoping to hear today!! I want him to get a ring so there’s no question that he’s a HOFer”, this Viking fans commented.

This fan believes Smith is destined for the Hall of Fame. He commented: “The Hall of Fame resume shall grow”

This Vikings fan compared him to Ronde Barber, Charles Woodson, LeRoy Butler and Brian Dawkins as the only five players to have had 35 interceptions and 20 sacks in their career.

“I do feel that he's not as widely recognised by the national media as the others who have 35 INTs & 20 sacks, the 4 others are in the HOF”

“The disrespect to Smith all these years is ridiculous but partly caused by the small media market in Minnesota and lack of playoff football.”

“He only seemed to get a little recognition when Aaron Rodgers shouted him out on the Pat McAfee show and the sack on Rodgers in London.”

A good indication of a player’s ability is what rival fans think.

A Lions fan jumped in to comment: “I don't like this at all.”

This redditor thinks Harrison Smith still looks good for his age. He commented: “Dude still looks like a 26 year old to me. Didn't know he was in his 30's."

Harrison Smith’s time with the Vikings continues

Harrison Smith is the third longest one-club defensive player currently playing in the NFL behind only Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith had a productive college football career, playing four seasons for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was then drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.

Smith was an all-pro in 2017 and 2018, and has six Pro Bowl selections. He had previously cited respect for head coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores as reasons to keep on playing.

