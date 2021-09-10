Who are the highest-paid defenders in the NFL

T.J. Watt is now the highest-paid defender in the NFL. The player and the Pittsburgh Steelers finalized a 4-years deal worth more than $112 million. The star pass-rusher will receive around $28M per season—with $80M fully guaranteed. The new contract makes Watt the highest-paid defender in the NFL. Ian Rapoport reports on Twitter.

Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher TJ Watt have a mega-deal. He’s going to sign a 4-year extension worth more than $112M — $28.003M average per year — with $80M fully guaranteed at signing. The highest paid defensive player in football. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

After losing Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans this offseason, the Steelers wanted to keep their other star on the roster. Last season, in 15 games, Watt had 53 combined tackles (43 solo and ten assists), 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 41 QB hits, two forced fumbles, seven passes defended, and one interception.

The Steelers can now focus on other parts of the roster, following this new deal. Meanwhile, Watt, one of the best pass-rushers in the league, gets a deserved reward for his well-done job and can now proudly say that he's the highest-paid defender in the league.

Highest-paid defenders in the NFL, based on 2021 salary

1. T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers: $28M

2. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers: $27M

3. Myles Garret, DE, Cleveland Browns: $25M

4. Khalil Mack, OLB, Chicago Bears: $23.5M

5. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams: $22.5M

T-6. DeForest Bucker, DT, Indianapolis Colts: $21M

T-6. Leonard Williams, DT, New York Giants: $21M

T-6. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys: $21M

9. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs: $20.8M

T-10. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: $20M

T-10. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams: $20M.

Highest-paid defenders in the NFL, based on the guaranteed money

The highest guaranteed for a defensive player and its the #Steelers who do it. The organization broke protocol to get their best defensive player signed. Just a massive deal. The $80M is fully guaranteed for skill, injury and cap. https://t.co/tdatr2Mv6P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

1. T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers: $80M

2. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers: $78M

3. Khalil Mack, OLB, Chicago Bears: $60M

4. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams: $50M

5. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys: $48M

6. Leonard Williams, DT, New York Giants: $45M

7. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs: $43.8M

8. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams: $43.7M

9. Myles Garret, DE, Cleveland Browns: $43.5M

10. C.J. Mosley, ILB, New York Jets: $43M.

Highest-paid defenders in the NFL, based on the total contract value

1. Khalil Mack, OLB, Chicago Bears: $141M

T-2. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams: $135M

T-2. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers: $135M

4. Myles Garret, DE, Cleveland Browns: $125M

5. Von Miller, OLB, Denver Broncos: $114.1M

6. T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers: $112M

7. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys: $105M

8. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs: $104M

9. Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagle: $102.6M

10. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams: $100M.

(All salary numbers are via Spotrac.com).

