Indianapolis Colts Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

A new era will commence for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL season, as they begin their journey with new starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Colts will host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the upcoming season. Later in the year, they will play their first Christmas Day game in franchise history, taking on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts will look to end the Tennessee Titans' stronghold over the AFC South title this season but will have to go through a punishing schedule to usurp their division rivals.

A Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, a Week 12 game against the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Week 15 flex game against the New England Patriots are some of the toughest games that the Colts will play in this season.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Schedule

Week 1

Sunday, September 12, Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

The climb starts at home against the Seahawks.



Week 2

Sunday, September 19, Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26, at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3, at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5

Monday, October 11, at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17, Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24, at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31, Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9

Thursday, November 4, New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10

Sunday, November 14, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21, at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12

Sunday, November 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13

Sunday, December 5, at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14

BYE

Week 15

Saturday/Sunday, December 18/19 (Flex Game), New England Patriots, TBD (FOX)

Week 16

Saturday, December 25, at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2, at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

How much do Indianapolis Colts tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the 2021 season won't be available until the ticket window opens on Thursday.

But on average, a ticket for an Indianapolis Colts game was approximately $150-$200 for lower-level seats last season. Ticket prices are expected to be higher this year as the NFL has promised to open the stadiums at full capacity.

How do you get Colts tickets for the 2021 season?

Indianapolis Colts tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased through TicketMaster.

Prediction: 12-5

The Colts have a strong roster that should be able to churn out 12 wins despite their tough schedule. Much, however, will depend on whether Carson Wentz can rediscover his form under head coach Frank Reich.