NFL Countdown: Don Shula's historic 1972 Dolphins etch their name in gridiron immortality

The search for perfection is the holy grail for any sports team. In the NFL, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team in history to have ever climbed to the top of that particular mountain.

Led by their Hall of Fame head coach, Don Shula, the Dolphins etched their names in history, but it was not without a few bumps in the road along the way. The challenges that his team overcame to achieve a perfect season only cements their place as the greatest football team of all-time.

The catalyst for their undefeated season came from the only defeat that the Dolphins suffered in 1972. That came against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl VI. During training camp, Shula made his team watch the entire game twice and promised that they would return to the Super Bowl that season. Shula said this time they would not come away without the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Many years later, Shula had the following to say when asked about what he said to his players in the pre-season that year:

"I think that's when we all came together for what was going happen for the next two years. What I stressed in the locker room was that we wanted to make sure this wouldn’t happen again. Our goal was not to go to the Super Bowl but to win it."

Dolphins overcome multiple moments of adversity

Miami got off to a fast start with a couple of comfortable wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers. They traveled to Minnesota in week three to face the Vikings, and found themselves under pressure for the first time that season.

After trailing for most of the game, the Dolphins were down 14-6 halfway through the fourth quarter. Garo Yepremian’s 51 yard field goal reduced the deficit before the defense held the Vikings. Bob Griese then marched Miami down the field to set up Jim Mandich for a three-yard run into the end zone to give the Dolphins a 16–14 win.

But far greater adversity was to follow in week five, which should of derailed the season, but instead galvanised the team. Early in the game against the San Diego Chargers, QB Bob Griese broke his ankle after he was sacked by Ron East and Deacon Jones.

Griese would not play again during the regular season, and was replaced by 38 year-old Earl Morrall. Morrall would quickly find his touch and ensured that the Dolphins would not be upset by the Chargers, as they extended their season record to 5-0.

Morrall would play some of the best football of his career and go on to be named the Comeback Player of the Year as the Dolphins finished the regular season 14-0. Their only real moment of concern came against the New York Jets in week 10. Chasing the game late in the fourth quarter, the Miami defense forced a fumble on the Jets' 27-yard line. They took the lead on a 14-yard rush from Mercury Morris.

Barring the loss of Griese and a couple of tight games, the regular season was more or less plain sailing for Don Shula's team. However, the post-season was an entirely different affair.

The Cleveland Browns were their opponents for the divisional round, bringing a 10-5 record to the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins entered the game as 13 point favorites. The Browns set about making that prediction look foolish. With time slipping away in the fourth quarter, Miami trailed 14-13 and backed up on their own 20 yard line.

What followed was a memorable 80 yard drive which was finished off with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Jim Kiick with only five minutes remaining. The Dolphins held on to set up an AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which would witness the return of QB Bob Griese.

Against the Steelers, Griese would drive Miami into an early lead and they looked comfortable until late in the game. They were helped by the loss of Steelers talismanic quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who left the game early, and a famous fake punt play from Larry Sieple.

Ahead 21-10 in the fourth, Bradshaw's return would spark a Steelers revival. With the game tight at 21-17, Miami intercepted Bradshaw on Pittsburgh's final two drives. This clinched a date with immortatility in Super Bowl VII against the Washington Redskins.

For all the drama of the postseason, Super Bowl VII proved to be a dull affair. The Dolphins scored two touchdowns and held Washington scoreless until a late consulation score. Miami went on to win the game 14-7 and history was rewritten, and 50 years later it is yet to be matched.

