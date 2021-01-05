NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars need a run-centric coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to help Trevor Lawrence (or maybe another QB prospect) as much as possible to guarantee their success. The Jags should follow the recent NFL trend of hiring young run-centric offensive minded head coaches.

Take a look at the NFL's top 10 scoring offenses:

Green Bay Packers (509 points) -- Matt LaFleur. Mike Shanahan West Coast offense (run-centric).

Buffalo Bills (501 points) -- Brian Daboll. First NFL job came up under Bill Belichick, was an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban. Natural understanding of how important run plays are.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (492 points) -- Bruce Arians. Called plays for 5 years for the Pittsburg Steelers. Understands the importance of running the ball, just chooses to ignore it.

Tennessee Titans (491 points) -- Derrick Henry. Titans OC Arthur Smith knows how to set up the rest of the team off Henry's dominant play.

New Orleans Saints (482 points) -- Alvin Kamara and Sean Payton

Kansas City Chiefs (473 points) -- The one exception because Andy Reid is a pass magician.

Baltimore Ravens (468 points) -- Lamar Jackson, Greg Roman strong history with running quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks (459 points) -- 12th in the NFL in total rushing yards. Above league average.

Advertisement

Indianapolis Colts (451 points) -- 11th in the NFL in total rushing yards. Dominant offensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders (434 points) -- 14th in the NFL in total rushing yards. Jon Gruden and Josh Jacobs.

Setting up the run helps open up the entire field. This list doesn't even include Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay, who missed this year due to various injuries on the 49ers front and Jared Goff turning into the West Coast Daniel Jones for the Rams. Run gurus are what's working in the NFL right now and the Jacksonville Jaguars should look to get in early on the next Kevin Stefanski or Matt LaFleur

Jaguars and Doug Marrone parted ways this morning, per source. Jaguars now join the Jets, Lions, Falcons and Texans as current teams with HC openings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars just parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone after a dismissal 1-15 season. Despite this horrible record, the energy around the franchise is really positive. This is due to the Jacksonville Jaguars winning the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, a.k.a. the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

Advertisement

The Most Promising Quarterback Prospect Of All Time

The hype around Trevor Lawrence has been crazy since he dismantled Nick Saban's defense in the 2019 College Football National Championship game in a 44-16 rout. Lawrence's name is brought up with John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck as the most touted QB prospects of all time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars must realize this is heavy burden for a 21-year-old to carry, so the Jacksonville Jaguars must do what they can to create the best environment possible for the kid to succeed and that starts with their next head coach choice.

The New Orleans Saints are the NFL's best running team when it comes to scoring. If only the burden was equally carried by both the passing and rushing offenses. If their defense can get back into mid season form they'll be a special team. S/o to the Packers passing unit. #NFL pic.twitter.com/OLpcPo15W1 — Mab Sidam Analysis (@MabSidam) January 1, 2021

The next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach must be an offensive guru who will have a hands-on approach on the development of Trevor Lawrence. This is to prevent a Brian Daboll - Josh Allen situation where the franchise QB's development is at risk as the lead mind behind the elite play will be leaving for a well deserved promotion soon enough.

The new head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars should also be capable of managing the other aspects of the squad and fulfil his other duties as a head coach e.g. Andy Reid.

Advertisement

The Run Centric Candidates For The Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coaching Job

A popular trendy choice would be Urban Meyer who would have a strong run game. A wild card choice would be Tennessee Titans OC Arthur Smith who has thrived at scheming an offense around another generational prospect and a safe choice would be Eric Bieniemy who would try and recreate the Patrick Mahomes passing success.