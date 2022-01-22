The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a limbo

Just three months ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed set up well for the future. They had a superstar college head coach taking the reigns at the NFL level for the first time (Urban Meyer). They had a prodigious QB talent they drafted 1st overall(Trevor Lawrence). Fast forward 3 months later to the end of what was once a promising season and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in utter chaos with all the two strong points becoming major question marks;

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Exactly one year ago today, the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer as their HC…



It went really well🙄



Exactly one year ago today, the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer as their HC…It went really well🙄https://t.co/pqdZIFEujd

The Victims Of The Jacksonville Jaguars Turbulent 2021 Season

Let's begin by addressing the first limbo of the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars season — Head Coach Urban Meyer. College coaches are usually not entertained by NFL front offices. The iron fist dictator-like control they wield over teenagers and young adults in college can't exist when working with grown men who are millionaires. College coaches have flamed out at the NFL level before (see Petrino and Holtz), but very few can top off how spectacularly and quickly Meyer flamed out at the NFL level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer had his issues off the field with unnecessary personal drama that caught media attention, a poor showing on the field and questionable decisions throughout his tenure (coaching hires/ kicking players). Meyer was eventually dismissed, but this sent the franchise into turmoil. He was brought in to invoke a positive college-like development atmosphere for the young squad to grow. The firing put a stop to the process before it ever really took off. This is the first limbo for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The right hire takes the franchise in the right direction. The wrong hire keeps the franchise in limbo.

The 2nd limbo is QB Trevor Lawrence. Meyer's antics have, in a way, shielded the number #1 overall pick from criticism as we all just assume the situation is so bad Lawrence can't overcome it. This is the wrong stance. Lawrence played 40 college games but looked like a fish out of water at the NFL level during his first season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence's defenders could be right and we underestimated how bad the Jaguars situation really was. He led the league in interceptions, threw sub 60% and struggled to push the ball down the field(6.0 Yards Per Completion). Lawrence is the Jacksonville Jaguars' future and his play was largely questionable. A significant jump is needed in year two from the QB to offset what was an ugly first year. If the jump happens, Lawrence will become the starter for over 10 years. If the jump in production does not happen then the Jaguars will be back in the QB search carosel.

The last limbo has the franchise's future in his hands — GM Trent Baalke. Baalke is going into year two of his job as GM of the Jacksonville Jaguars and there are already major questions about his choices at two key positions (Head Coach and QB). One can't hold the 2021 draft/free agency against Baalke as it was assumed Meyer was taking major calls. In truth, Baalke is just the unlucky dude left holding the bag. This is only his 2nd year on the job and he couldn't foresee what was about to unfold for the franchise last season.

From a positive standpoint, Baalke is in a unique position to turn this all around though. Lawrence, for all his struggles, is still seen as a potential franchise QB. Meyer's firing may be a blessing in disguise as they get to hit a culture reset on what was early on becoming a toxic work environment. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is worth over 9 billion dollars and is willing to spend to improve the squad. If Baalke can hit on the right coach and surround his young QB with talent through the draft/FA then this situation could see a complete turnaround pretty soon.

From a negative standpoint, it was Baalke who oversaw the decline of the 49ers as Superbowl contenders under Jim Harbaugh to a franchise that went 7- 25 his last two years on the job. In truth, Baalke is as much a boom or bust pick as Trevor Lawrence is next year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are closing the book on a short, turbulent chapter in their franchise history. They have the opportunity to either redirect course towards being the ideal franchise or continue their spiral which will result in more job/QB turnover and more franchise ineptitude.

Also Read Article Continues below

Demetrius Harvey @Demetrius82 What a dime by Trevor Lawrence, whew. What a dime by Trevor Lawrence, whew. https://t.co/9MUjtK6RJS

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by shilpa17.ram

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Jaguars turn it around in the 2022 Season? Yes No 0 votes so far