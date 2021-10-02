Dolphins vs Colts Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Miami Dolphins take on the Indianapolis Colts this week. The Dolphins took Derek Carr and the LV Raiders to overtime in one of the best games of Jacoby Brissett's career.

Meanwhile, the Colts are coming into this on the back of a loss against division rival Tennessee. The Colts already have a seriously long injury list. Hence, the Dolphins will be liking their chances at rebounding after last week's loss.

Dolphins vs Colts Match Details

Indianapolis Colts (0-3) vs Miami Dolphins (1-2)

Sunday, Oct 3, 1:00 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Dolphins vs Colts Betting Odds

As expected, the Colts are underdogs in this one. They are yet to win a game this season with Carson Wentz under center and have odds of +105. The Dolphins are favorites after pushing the Raiders all the way in an overtime loss. Miami have odds of -130 as they look to bring their record to 2-2.

As for the spread, Miami is -2.5 while the Colts are +2.5.

Dolphins vs Colts Picks

The Dolphins are expected to win at home as the Colts are decimated by injuries. Carson Wentz had another poor outing, throwing for 194 yards hitting on 19 of his 34 throws against the Titans.

As for the Dolphins, Brissett threw the ball 49 times in the overtime loss. Hence, the team would ideally want a more balanced offense this week. But with Mike Gesicki and Jaylon Waddle in good form, Brissett could look their way several times on Sunday.

At home, the Dolphins will fancy their chances of getting to an even 2-2 on the season.

Dolphins vs Colts Key Injuries

Colts

TE Jack Doyle (back) questionable

LB Darius Leonard (ankle) questionable

LG Quenton Nelson (knee, ankle) doubtful

RG Mark Glowinski (knee) questionable

DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) doubtful

S Kharl Willis (ankle, groin) questionable

T Braden Smith (foot, thumb) questionable

CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) questionable

RB Jonathan Taylor (knee) questionable

QB Carson Wentz (ankles) questionable

Dolphins

WR Will Fuller (chest, elbow) questionable

C Michael Deiter (foot, quad) doubtful

LB Jerome Baker (hamstring) questionable

Dolphins vs Colts Head to Head

The Dolphins and Colts have met 75 times which includes two playoff games. Miami holds a clear advantage with 48 wins while the Colts only have 27 to their name.

In their two meetings last year, the tie was split 1-1, with the Dolphins beating the Colts 16-12 the last time they met.

Dolphins vs Colts Prediction

The Colts have several injuries to key personnel and the Dolphins look good with Jacoby Brissett filling in for Tua Tagovailoa. Expect the Dolphins to get a win over a Colts team that is yet to taste victory.

Carson Wentz is going to have to play better, while Miami has several weapons for Brissett to throw to. Being at home, the Dolphins should get the victory and move to a 2-2 record on the year.

Final Predicted Score: Dolphins 27:20 Colts.

