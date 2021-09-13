NFL scores today: Results from Sunday's games - September 12th, 2021

The NFL season is back with a bang. Several matches went down to the wire, while others were decided before the last quarter started.

Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston and Patrick Mahomes had superb outings in Week 1. But Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill and Jarod Goff left a lot to be desired as their teams were taught a lesson or two on the opening weekend.

Scores from Sunday's NFL games:

Indianapolis Colts 16 - 28 Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson an co got off to a perfect start as Wilson threw for three touchdowns, while Carson Wentz was serviceable in his first outing as a Colt.

Houston Texans 37 - 21 Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyrod Taylor (291 passing yards, two TDs) and Brandin Cooks (five recs, 132 yards) had a field-day against the Jags. No.1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence had a mixed bag on his NFL debut, as he threw touchdowns and three interceptions.

Atlanta Falcons 6 - 32 Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts looked incredible for the Eagles, as he threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns along with seven rushes for 62 yards in an impressive outing.

Washington Football Team 16 - 20 Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown, while a 100-yard day from Keenan Allen led the Chargers past Washington.

Buffalo Bills 16 - 23 Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger (188 yards, one touchdown) led the Steelers to a come-from-behind win against the Bills after being held scoreless in the first half.

Detroit Lions 33 - 41 San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo (314 yards, one touchdown) and Eli Mitchell (104 rushing yards, one touchdown) led the 49ers past a stubborn Lions side after holding a 21-point lead at half-time.

Cinncinati Bengals 27 - 24 Minnesota Vikings

Joe Burrow (261 yards, two touchdowns) and Joe Mixon (127 rushing yards, one touchdown) led the way for the Bengals as they overcame Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in overtime.

Carolina Panthers 19 - 14 New York Jets

Sam Darnold got his Panthers career off to a winning start as he threw for 279 yards and a touchdown, while Zach Wilson struggled on his NFL debut, though.

Tennesse Titans 13 - 38 Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray was simply sensational, as he single-handedly obliterated the Titans behind 289 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Music To Our Ears 🎶 pic.twitter.com/wBnAzQaXw0 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 12, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs 33 - 29 Cleveland Browns

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were made to work for their win over an impressive Browns outfit. Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, while Baker Mayfield totaled 321 passing yards and an interception in the loss.

Miami Dolphins 17 - 16 New England Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa (202 passing yards, one touchdown) got the win at Foxbrough, while Mac Jones (281 passing yards, one touchdown) showed impressive signs on his NFL debut.

New York Giants 13 - 27 Denver Broncos

Teddy Bridgewater got his Denver career off to a winning start, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. For the Giants, Daniel Jones connected with Sterling Sheppard five times for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss for the Giants.

New Orleans Saints 38 - 3 Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston produced an incredible display on the opening NFL weekend, as he tossed five touchdown passes for 148 yards. Aaron Rodgers had a horror game, though, throwing for only 133 yards while throwing two interceptions.

Edited by Bhargav