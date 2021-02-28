The NFL career of FCF player Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon (Flash) was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the first overall pick in the second-round of the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft. Gordon came out and played well for the Browns in his first two seasons. He recorded 137 receptions for 2,451 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Browns in his first two years.

Josh Gordon missed the first two games of the 2013 NFL season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. This was the beginning of a tough road for Josh Gordon. Let's take a look at a timeline of events throughout Josh Gordon's failed NFL career.

Josh Gordon's NFL timeline

2014 NFL Season:

Before the 2014 NFL season started Josh Gordon was arrested for a DWI in North Carolina. Gordon was going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone and was pulled over by Raleigh police. Josh Gordon had a blood-alcohol level of .09 which is over the legal limit.

Not even two months after being arrested for his DWI, Josh Gordon was suspended for the entire 2014 NFL season for a failed drug test. His suspension was reduced to a 10 game suspension because of the league's reformed drug policy. Josh Gordon played five games for the Cleveland Browns before being suspended for the season finale against the Ravens.

2015 NFL Season:

Advertisement

Gordon once again was suspended for the entire NFL season because of the leagues substance abuse policy. Josh Gordon published a letter in the Cauldron about his mistakes. He wrote this statement in that letter:

“I failed myself when I started using marijuana regularly as a young teenager. I failed myself when I ruined a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be Robert Griffin III’s running mate during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Baylor. I failed myself when I didn’t check with the league office to ensure that my doctor-prescribed, codeine-based medicine was allowed under NFL guidelines. I failed myself when I was arrested for driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. I failed myself when I missed a team walkthrough late in the season and was suspended for the final game of the year.”

2016 NFL Season:

Josh Gordon filed an application to be reinstated into the the league but it was declined because of a failed drug test in April. The NFL did end up reinstating Josh Gordon in July of 2016. All the wide receiver had to do was fulfill his four game suspension.

Advertisement

Josh Gordon to be reinstated, facing suspension to begin the 2016 season https://t.co/9bExQ95mjw (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/6nO9bW0Zvi — NFL (@NFL) July 25, 2016

Before returning in Week 5, Gordon checked himself into a 30-day intensive rehab program. Josh Gordon realized that he needed professional help with his addictions and released this statement to the press.

“After careful thought and deep consideration, I’ve decided that I need to step away from pursuing my return to the Browns and my football career to enter an in-patient rehabilitation facility.”

“This is the right decision for me and one that I hope will enable me to gain full control of my life and continue on a path to reach my full potential as a person. I appreciate the support of the NFL, NFLPA, the Browns, my teammates, my agent, and the community through this extremely challenging process.”

After completing the rehab, Josh Gordon once again had to reapply for reinstatement into the NFL. Unfortunately the process takes time and he missed the entire 2016 season. It was for a good cause and earned a lot of respect inside the league for facing his problems off the field.

2017 NFL Season:

The NFL denied Josh Gordon's first application to be reinstated in May, later he reapplied and was given conditional eligibility. This gave him the opportunity to be available to play by Week 13 of the 2017 season. Gordon ended up playing five games during the 2017 season.

2018 NFL Season:

Advertisement

During the off-season Josh Gordon reported that he will be missing the beginning of training camp, to deal with his off the field issues with the leagues substance abuse policy. Gordon played for two teams during the 2018 season, but the majority of the season was played with the New England Patriots. In December of 2018, Josh Gordon announced that he will be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

2019 NFL Season:

After a long off-season Josh Gordon was reinstated by the NFL and was ready to start Week 1 for the New England Patriots. During the Patriots 2019 game against the Giants, Josh Gordon suffered a knee injury that placed him on the injured reserve list. After sitting on the IR for 21 days the New England Patriots let him pursue other opportunities.

The Seattle Seahawks took a gamble on Gordon and claimed him off the IR list. Gordon passed the physical and became active to start for the Seahawks. One month after signing with the Seattle Seahawks, Josh Gordon was suspended again.

Josh Gordon knew the suspension was coming. If anyone is disappointed with this, it’s him.



Everybody has his own demons, don’t be to quick to judge somebody. Gordon suffers from anxiety, recently lost his brother and has multiple family issues. I truly wish he finds peace. pic.twitter.com/30aBdUSQW0 — Vount Condotta (@vountee) December 17, 2019

He was suspended this time for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. This was the sixth suspension of his career since 2013. Gordon was on the Stage 3 substance abuse program in 2018.

Advertisement

This means the NFL had the right to random drug test the wide receiver and if he failed a test then he will face immediate suspension. The failed test in 2019 put him back on the shelf of suspensions in the NFL.

2020 NFL Season:

The Seattle Seahawks decided to re-sign Josh Gordon even with his reinstatement being considered. Gordon did not play in the 2020 NFL season for the Seahawks.

2021 FCF Football Career

After the off the field issues and waiting to hear if he will be able to play another snap in the NFL. Josh Gordon has made the transition to playing in the Fan Controlled Football League. Gordon joined former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel on the Zappers.