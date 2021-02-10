Veteran NFL HC Marty Schottenheimer dies at the age of 77

Legendary NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday at the age of 77.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and was moved from his home to a hospice on January 30, 2021. Nine days later Schottheimer was pronounced dead.

In a career spanning 21 years in the NFL as a head coach, Schottenheimer coached for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team and San Diego Chargers. Marty also played six seasons as a linebacker in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, then known as the Boston Patriots.

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, (77), peacefully passed away with family at his

side on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Schottenheimer had been

battling Alzheimer’s since 2014. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 9, 2021

Marty Schottenheimer is seventh on the list of NFL regular-season wins with 200.

Marty Schottenheimer's NFL head coaching career

NFL - 2006 Annual Meeting - AFC Coaches Breakfast - March 28, 2006

Cleveland Browns (1984-1988)

In 1984, Marty Schottenheimer accepted the head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns. Schottenheimer spent the first five years of his head coaching career with the Browns. He coached 71 games and recorded a (44-27) record as the Browns head coach.

Advertisement

During his career with the Cleveland Browns, Marty Schottenheimer led the Browns to four straight playoff appearances. In six playoff games under Schottenheimer, the Browns finished with a record of 2-4. After the 1988 NFL season, Marty Schottenheimer resigned as the Cleveland Browns' head coach.

Kansas City Chiefs (1989-1998)

Marty's next chapter as an NFL head coach landed him with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent the majority of his head coaching career. Schottenheimer spent 10 years with the Chiefs. Marty coached 160 games for the Chiefs and had an overall record of 101 wins, 58 losses and a tie as head coach.

We mourn the loss of the legendary Marty Schottenheimer. pic.twitter.com/jlMCgw69WC — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2021

Schottenheimer led the Kansas City Chiefs to seven NFL playoff appearances during his ten years. Kansas City made six straight playoff appearances between the years 1990-1995.

Washington Redskins (2001)

Advertisement

After a three-year break from the NFL, Marty Schottenheimer returned to the NFL as the head coach of the Washington Redskins. He only spent one season with the Redskins, finishing with a .500 record. Despite winning eight of their final eleven games, the Redskins fired head coach Marty Schottenheimer at the end of the season.

San Diego Chargers (2002-2006)

The final stop in Marty Schottenheimer's NFL head coaching career was with the San Diego Chargers. Marty had a fruitful run with the Chargers, leading them to a 47-33 record in his five years as the head coach. He also led them to two playoff appearances.

At the end of the 2006 NFL season, Marty Schottenheimer and the San Diego Chargers parted ways with rumors suggesting that Schottenheimer and Chargers chairman Dean Spanos did not see eye to eye.

While he's yet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Schottenheimer is certain to have his bust in Canton, Ohio sooner rather than later.