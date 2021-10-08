Who are the top 5 cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL season?

Following Stephon Gilmore's high-profile trade, cornerbacks are all the rage in the NFL at the moment – but who are the best performing cornerbacks in the NFL in 2021?

Gilmore, who switched from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, landed what is possibly the ultimate accolade for a corner, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

Gilmore is yet to suit up in 2021, but another clutch of corners are making noises through four games of this season. In this article, we look at the five best performers.

Who are the five best cornerbacks so far in 2021?

#5 Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers v Dallas Cowboys

The brother of Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and star of HBO's Hard Knocks has taken the NFL by storm. Ever since Trevon Diggs picked off Tom Brady on his debut, the 24-year-old rookie has announced himself as one of the league's premier ball hawks. His run-blocking skills need to improve, but a league-high eight pass break-ups, five interceptions and a pick six, in four games says it all.

#4 Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander claims an interception against the San Francisco 49ers

Jaire Alexander graded as the NFL's top cornerback last season and the Green Bay Packer has picked up where he left off in 2021. However, Alexander suffered a sprained AC joint against the Steelers last week and Matt LeFleur's team are aiming to avoid surgery "at all costs." Alexander had three pass break-ups and an interception in a dominant Week 3 showing against the San Francisco 49ers.

#3 Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey likes to consider himself among the NFL's best cornerbacks and his play is certainly backing that up in 2021. The two-time All-Pro has a changed role this season, seeing more than half of his snaps from the slot so the Los Angeles Rams can utilize him all over the field. Ramsey has not given up a play of more than 21 yards this season, logging three pass break-ups and a pick.

#2 Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears corner Jaylon Johnson tackles Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods

Sophomore cornerback Jaylon Johnson is already making great strides in year two. After being graded as the NFL's 84th best corner as a rookie, Johnson is performing like a different beast in 2021. The 22-year-old has only given up an average of 31 yards per game in a Chicago Bears defense that has been feeling the heat, and only Trevon Diggs has recorded more than his six passes defended.

BFR Media @BFRMedia Jaylon Johnson through week 4.🔸81.1 PFF grade (3rd in NFL)

🔸42.1 completion percentage (8th in NFL)

🔸125 yards given up

🔸0 TD allowed

🔸1 INT

🔸2nd in NFL in pass break ups

#1 Casey Hayward Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

Two-time Pro Bowl corner Casey Hawyard Jr. is enjoying a huge bounce-back season. The nine-year veteran was graded as the 64th best at his position last year but has raised his game back to the level that saw him named in PFF's All-Decade Team for the 2010s. The 32-year-old has allowed only 39 yards in four games and can take huge credit for the Las Vegas Raiders' improved defense.

