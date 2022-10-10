“The NFL will need to offer an explanation on this bulljive call” – Shannon Sharpe Twitter tirade puts league official on blast amid Tom Brady controversy

During yesterday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady was sacked on third down that would have forced the Buccaneers to punt from about midfield with less than three minutes remaining.

The Falcons would have had the chance to drive down the field and go for a game-winning touchdown. They trailed by six at that point. However, after what appeared to be a normal and game-changing sack was then upended by a flag call.

Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett was flagged for the hit on Brady after it appeared they were getting off the field.

NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe did not mince words when criticizing the call in favor of Brady.

"Jerome Boger the referee in the Bucs [game]. Just made the worst call of this early NFL season. NFL will need to offer an explanation on this BULLJIVE call. That was a text book sack and it was penalized. Falcons got hosed."

The Falcons lost a golden opportunity to win a key divisional game and get into first place in the NFC South. There's no guarantee they would have been able to move the ball and score, but they were robbed of that opportunity because of a very questionable call.

Referee mistakes are part of the game. That is clearer nowhere than when the Los Angeles Rams didn't get a flag for an egregious defensive pass interference call against the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs a few years ago.

However, it's very tough to swallow for Falcons fans or fans of fair, good football games. A call that drastically altered and may have potentially cost the Falcons a win.

Will referees be held accountable for their poor calls around Tom Brady?

Boger was asked about the controversial call:

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground. That is what I was making my decision based upon.”

He maintains that he made the correct call and it's unlikely the league disagrees to such an extent that they punish the referee who's been with them since 2004.

It's a bad look all around, but a fee or a firing remains very unlikely.

