NFL injury report: 5 notable injuries from Week 16 ft. James Robinson and more 

As the NFL embarks on both its stretch run and into a new calendar year, several notable names will be missing...

Which of the NFL's biggest names were lost during Week 16 action?

Doyle is attended to by trainers after sustaining an injury in Saturday's game against Arizona (Photo: Getty)

-TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis

Doyle was removed from Saturday's NFL Christmas showcase in Arizona with what was said to be both an ankle and knee ailment. The contending Colts' top tight end has earned 291 yards and three scores over the first 15 games but head coach Frank Reich was more concerned about the effect Doyle's absence had on the protection.

"“Getting Jack hurt early in that game was like losing one of your best offensive linemen,” Reich said, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That probably dramatically changed the way we called some things more than anything at that point. The offensive line, we had confidence in all those guys, but at tight end, Jack is just such a good blocker.”

Reich officially listed Doyle, as well as offensive tackle Eric Fisher, as "day-to-day."

-RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City

The Chiefs' blowout win over Pittsburgh wasn't without a bit of a price, as Edwards-Helaire left during the early stages of the second half with a collarbone injury. Sources have told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the second-year back is considered "week-to-week" as the Chiefs inch closer to an assured berth in the NFL playoffs. They're set to rely on Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams as a big conference matchup with Cincinnati looms on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). If anything, Edwards-Helaire's injury and the recovery time that comes with it should give the Chiefs another reason to go all-out for the AFC's only playoff bye.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself



#49ers Before the conspiracy theories get too wild, here’s video of Jimmy Garoppolo favoring his thumb immediately after Denico Autry slammed him into the turf late in 2Q. Garoppolo also appeared to mention the injury to Tom Compton immediately after it happened Before the conspiracy theories get too wild, here’s video of Jimmy Garoppolo favoring his thumb immediately after Denico Autry slammed him into the turf late in 2Q. Garoppolo also appeared to mention the injury to Tom Compton immediately after it happened#49ers https://t.co/87busKoi1e

-QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco

As the 49ers close in on an NFL playoff spot, they're engaged in some controversy at quarterback that won't go away once the season ends. Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury during Thursday night's interconfrence loss in Tennessee that certainly adds another wrinkle to the situation, as does an unfortunate "liked" tweet from general manager John Lynch. It's enough for some 49ers fans to claim that the team could use the injury to move on from Garoppolo and officially open the Trey Lance era.

The immediate questions now turn to what the Niners will do with Garoppolo as their 2021 NFL playoff push carries on. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Garoppolo had a sprained thumb. He didn't throw on Monday and will more than likely be reevaluated when San Francisco reconvenes on Wednesday. The 49ers (8-7) are currently holders of the NFC's second wild-card berth and face the lowly Houston Texans at home this weekend (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS).

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht