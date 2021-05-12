NFL Free Agency Rumors: 5 Defensive Players the Steelers should target before the 2021 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers usually use the draft to bolster their defense, but they adopted a different approach during the 2021 NFL draft.

The Steelers addressed their offensive woes, using three of their top four picks to surround quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with more talent.

But with the loss of a few defensive players this offseason, the Steelers need to add more depth and explosiveness to their roster in free agency.

5 Defensive Players that the Steelers Should Target

While it's too late to find a premium defensive player in the free agency market, there are still a handful who could make a difference for the Steelers in 2021.

Here are five free agents they should consider signing.

#1 - Everson Griffen, Edge

The Steelers have a solid pass rush but will be looking to add another edge rusher to improve their depth. Hence, Everson Griffen should be on the Steelers' radar.

In 2021 Griffen spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, accumulating six sacks and 33 tackles as well as pressuring the quarterback 23 times.

Griffen, a former NFL Pro Bowler, is 33 and would prefer to play fewer snaps to be more impactful on the field and prolong his career. Griffen would be the perfect impact player for the Steelers' pass rush.

#2- Justin Houston, DE

Justin Houston had a solid 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts, recording eight sacks in 16 games.

The Steelers' starting defensive linemen are outstanding, but the roster lacks depth in that position. Like Griffen, Houston is a veteran and he will not be first on the depth chart, but he will definitely get enough playing time with the Steelers to make his mark.

Mitchell Schwartz is top free agent, Justin Houston is top pass rusher available after Jadeveon Clowney signs with Brownshttps://t.co/NyYBSl7USp pic.twitter.com/13eN8MjjUt — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 14, 2021

#3 - Jordan Dangerfield, Safety

The Steelers need to re-sign Jordan Dangerfield as he is not only handy in the backfield but also terrific on special teams.

Having a dependable safety will also add depth to the position, and with the Steelers having little cap space to play with, bringing back Dangerfield will be a wise move.

#4 - Shaquem Griffin, LB

Shaquem Griffin has been getting a lot of interest from teams looking for a starting linebacker.

The Steelers' linebacker unit already boasts T.J. Watt, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane and Alex Highsmith. But adding an experienced player like Griffin would only improve the unit.

Signing Griffin might be a tad difficult as it seems like the linebacker wants to be a starter after all the back-and-forth with the Seattle Seahawks over the last few seasons.

'Multiple Teams' Interested In LB Shaquem Griffin https://t.co/bGdWrKAqOW — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 11, 2021

#5 - Richard Sherman, CB

The Steelers don't have a lot of cap space, so signing Richard Sherman might be a little farfetched unless he decides to sign a team-friendly deal.

Sherman is the best cornerback available in free agency, and the Steelers would benefit a lot from his big-game experience and leadership.