The Pittsburgh Steelers will Win the AFC North

Round one of the NFL Draft is over. Rounds two and three will begin later tonight. One team that is lying in the weeds entering the 2023 season is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They drafted Georgia Offensive Tackle Broderick Jones with the 14th overall pick. Tackle was one of the positions Pittsburgh needed to address, and that is exactly what they did.

With Pittsburgh due to make more moves on the second night of the NFL draft, it is clear the team is building something. Their roster is getting stronger and stronger by the minute. They appear to be a growing playoff contender. Here's why they won't just be a playoff contender in 2023, but why they will win the AFC North:

The Pittsburgh Steelers: Talent All Over the Board

Pittsburgh is more loaded than people think. On the offensive side of the ball, this team is young but dangerous. Quarterback Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a 7-5 record and had a passer rating of 76.7 (Pro Football Reference). Najee Harris is the team's franchise running back (back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons).

The team has a great, young group of pass-catchers too. Pro-Bowler Diontae Johnson and George Pickens (15.4 yards per reception) form a solid pair. The addition of veteran receiver Allen Robinson will help out Pickett, too. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has caught at least 60 passes in each of the last two seasons. The Steelers' offense is ready to roll into year two with Pickens under center.

Defensively, the Steelers have stars at every level. Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt is one of the best players in the game. All-Pro lineman Cam Heyward is one of the most steady veterans in the game. Linebacker Alex Highsmith was the league's co-leader in forced fumbles. All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is a force out there. The addition of future Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson will help, too.

The roster in Pittsburgh is better than most think. They are prepared to make a run at the AFC North this year, especially if they continue their strong draft.

Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not had a losing season while Mike Tomlin has been at the helm. In fact, he holds the NFL record for most consecutive non-losing seasons to start a coaching career (16). He simply does not lose. He is a Super Bowl champion and has the third-most active wins among NFL head coaches.

There is no better coach to lead this franchise than Mike Tomlin. He is one of the best coaches of this era and of all-time. Every team knows they are going to get a fight when they enter a ring that has Mike Tomlin and the Steelers in it. This team is ready to win the AFC North because of the winning mentality instituted by their winning head coach.

