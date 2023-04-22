The Pro Football Hall of Fame Should Welcome in Joey Porter 

There have been some great linebackers in NFL history, especially in Pittsburgh Steelers history. The likes of Kevin Greene, James Harrison, Jack Ham, and Jack Lambert are some of the legendary names that played football in Steel City. Arguably one of the most underrated defenders in Pittsburgh's history was linebacker Joey Porter.

Along with the Steelers, Porter also played for the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. During a career that took place in parts of three decades (1999-2011), Porter was one of the best in his position in the league. His pass-rush speed and football IQ is what put him in his own category among the league's linebackers.

The all-around star

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joey Porter was an elite defender for the first eight years of his career in Pittsburgh. According to statmuse, Porter is fifth in Steelers history with 60 career sacks. His 124 tackles for loss ranks higher than that of Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, Bryant Young, and Warren Sapp. His 516 career solo tackles put him ahead of Hall of Famers DeMarcus Ware and LeRoy Butler.

After leaving Pittsburgh in 2006, he joined the Miami Dolphins. In 2008, he recorded a career-high 17.5 sacks at the age of 31. He was extremely durable up until his mid-30s when he retired. No. 55 was one of the fiercest players in the league for a long time. Every opposing quarterback he faced would agree with that statement.

Hall of Fame portfolio

Not only was Porter great statistically, but he has the awards to back it up as well. The father of future NFL star Joey Porter Jr. was named to four Pro Bowls in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2008. He was also named to five All-Pro Teams and two First-Team All-Pro selections in 2002 and 2008. These singular awards prove that he was one of the best of his era.

Perhaps the best moment of Porter's career came in 2006 when the Steelers won Super Bowl XL. They beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. Porter had three tackles en route to becoming a world champion. It was a massive feather in the cap of a possible Hall of Fame induction.

Anyone who makes five All-Pro Teams and wins a Super Bowl surely belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame discussion. The fact that Porter is a top-five sack artist in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers also helps. Oh, and let's not forget that he is also a member of the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team.

Porter certainly belongs in Canton, Ohio.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : Should Joey Porter be a Hall of Famer? Yes No 0 votes