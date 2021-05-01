NFL Draft 2021: Twitter reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase was a happy bunch after the team selected Alabama running Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
The reaction from Steelers fans was a mix of excitement as well as shock. The Steelers have historically focused on defense in the first round of the draft. So picking a running back, a position they desperately needed to address, was a bit of a surprise for everyone alike.
Twitter reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers picking Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft
NFL Hall of Famer and Steelers great Franco Harris was among the first to send his congratulations and welcome Najee Harris to Pittsburgh.
Another Steelers great, Jerome Bettis, welcomed Harris to the Steelers running back family and then followed up with a tweet about how it was meant to be!
Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward was also excited by the team's first-round draft choice.
For Najee Harris, having Steelers greats and current stars welcoming him will be a big confidence booster and something that should help him feel like part of the organization right from the start.
Harris was a predictable pick by the Steelers. But considering their lack of running game and the struggles the team faced at the end of last season, predictability was a necessity. If the Steelers hadn't filled the need, then what would that have said about their outlook for the 2021 season?
Najee Harris has all the qualifications to be a starting running back for one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. Having played at the University of Alabama, there's no doubt that the pressure to perform at a high level is something that he is capable of doing.
Drafting a running back like Najee Harris is a big step in the right direction. But the Steelers still have other needs that must be addressed during this year's draft.
The next position the Steelers have to address is the offensive line. Protecting Ben Roethlisberger will be key to the team's success in what is most likely the veteran quarterback's final season in the NFL.