NFL Countdown. Steelers hit the jackpot with the 1974 draft

Prior to 1974, the Pittsburgh Steelers were regarded as perennial losers. The previous two seasons were the best in their history, but they culminated in playoff losses to the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

Many believed their small window of opportunity was closing, as the team built on the foundation of a great defense simply did not have enough offensive talent to overcome teams in the post-season. The 1974 draft soon caused detractors to re-evaluate that opinion.

Every year in the run-up to the draft, fans of all teams dream of finding one or two players that can make a difference for their franchise. Very rarely do teams manage to achieve such a return. Even the best GM's would be content with drafting one future Hall of Famer only every five years or so.

In 1974, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted a total of four future Hall of Famers, which led to the birth of a dynasty. One draft forever altered the course of history for the Iron City franchise. It is widely considered the greatest draft by any one team in NFL history and is unlikely to ever be repeated.

Pittsburgh Steelers draft class of 1974

After coming off one of the greatest seasons in their history, the Steelers were picking 21st out of 26 teams. With the 21st pick, they selected a speedy wide receiver out of the University of Southern California called Lynn Swann.

Swann was part of USC's national championship win of 1972 and was deployed as both a wide receiver and at times a running back in college. He was known for having great hands to go with his electric speed, and remained with the Steelers for the entirety of his nine-year NFL career.

During those nine seasons, Swann would amass four Super Bowl rings and three Pro Bowl appearances. He was the first wide receiver to be named the Super Bowl MVP thanks to his efforts in Super Bowl X against the Dallas Cowboys. Swann would make four catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in that game, as the Steelers ran out 21-17 winners.

Kent State linebacker Jack Lambert was Pittsburgh's second-round selection. At 204lb, he was considered by many to be too small for the position. However, defensive coordinator Bud Carson saw Lambert's speed and size as ideal for the Mike position within his Tampa-two scheme.

Carson's instincts proved to be correct as Lambert took over the middle linebacker role early in his first season and never looked back. He went on to be named the defensive rookie of the year, and during his 11-year career with the Steelers, he would be part of four Super Bowl winning teams.

In 1976, Lambert was named defensive player of the year as he helped an injury ravaged Steelers team recover from a 1-4 start. They made it all the way to the AFC Championship game before losing out to the John Madden-led Oakland Raiders. The Raiders would subsequently go on to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy that year. Lambert would later be named in the NFL 75th and 100th Anniversary teams, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest middle linebackers of all-time.

The Steelers fans then had to wait until the fourth round before they selected their next Hall of Famer, in the form of Alabama A&M wide receiver John Stallworth. The wideout would be yet another player who spent his entire career with the Steelers and was an intergral part of their four Super Bowl wins.

Stallworth would often deliver better numbers than his more recognized teammate, Lynn Swann, but it was in the post-season where he was especially dynamic. Stallworth recorded twelve postseason touchdowns and made a reception in 17 straight playoff games. He also managed to go eight straight games with at least one touchdown.

The Alabama native is also responsible for one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history. With Pittsburgh trailling the Rams 19-17 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XIV. Stallworth caught a 73 yard pass from Terry Bradshaw, managing to catch the ball over his opposite shoulder before taking it all the way to the house.

The final HOF selection for Pittsburgh came in the fifth-round, when they took Wisconsin center Mike Webster. An anchor for Pittsburgh's fearsome run game and one of the leaders of their offense, Webster would become a six-time All-Pro. He was one of the mainstays of the Steelers' era of dominence. He would later be named to the NFL 75th and 100th Anniversary teams.

Tragically, we would return to prominence after his premature death aged 50, following mental health struggles and addiction to prescription painkillers. Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) by Dr. Bennet Omalu. His struggles following retirement featured in the Will Smith movie, Concussion.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 1974 draft not only laid the foundation for their 1970's dynasty, but rejuvanted a struggling franchise and set it on the path to future success.

