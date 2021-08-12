Top 5 free agents still on the board and their ideal landing spots

Every NFL team enters the season with the expectation of winning the Lombardi Trophy; some more so than others. Those at the bottom of the pile often look at free agents to improve their situation rather than execute a blockbuster trade.

While many prefer to wait for the subsequent year's draft to rebuild, understandably so because new draftees are rookies with low contract values, this may not always work in the team's favor. Battle-tested free agents often represent better value.

Like every year, there are still some free agents waiting to be snapped up this late in the NFL offseason. Here's a look at some of the players who are available and too good to be free agents.

The best free agents and the teams that need them

#1 - RB Todd Gurley to New York Jets

Todd Gurley was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. He is a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

The last of his selections in both categories came as recently as 2018. He is a bonafide superstar. Zach Wilson is a rookie quarterback who will need all the help he can get from his running back. Todd Gurley is a no-brainer free agent signing for the New York Jets.

Only five players entered the end zone 75 times before their 27th birthday.



There’s @TG3II.

And four members of the @ProFootballHOF. pic.twitter.com/iDbU9lSXqa — NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2021

#2 - C Austin Reiter to Tennessee Titans

Anybody who has had a look at the Tennessee Titans' training camp this year would have noticed an immediate issue with the offensive line. Daniel Munyer's output has been poor and they need another center to plug the hole.

Austin Reiter is a Super Bowl champion and the Titans need to snap him up immediately.

#3 - LB Kamalei Correa to Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons terminated Barkevious Mingo's contract and need to have someone similar to add to their depth in that position. Kamalei Correa is similar in his play and was drafted into the NFL by Dean Pees, who is now the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator.

Not to beat a dead horse here, but I really would not be surprised if they target his replacement in Kamalei Correa. https://t.co/RSE0vNDeNB — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) July 11, 2021

#4 - DT Geno Atkins to Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Atkins is a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. He was named on the NFL's team of the last decade. In short, he is too good to be a free agent.

He played only eight games last season because of a shoulder injury. Now that he has been given the go-ahead by doctors, it would behoove the Las Vegas Raiders to make a move. Having released Maurice Hurst, their interior defensive line is shaky at best.

#5 - DE Olivier Vernon to Houston Texans

Olivier Vernon is another former All-Pro and Pro Bowler who is still a free agent. The Houston Texans' defense was poor last season and is in even worse shape after losing J.J. Watt. Vernon can play in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes and represents a bargain for the Texans.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha