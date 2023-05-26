The Underrated Career of Cam Heyward

There have been a host of legendary defenders to come through the walls of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hall of Fame inductees like Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Kevin Greene and Rod Woodson all come to mind. More recently, the likes of Troy Polamalu and James Harrison have been defensive cornerstone pieces to reckon with.

Presently, Pittsburgh have one of the best defenses in the league. That is true because of the greatness of star edge-rusher T.J. Watt and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, one name that cannot be forgotten is All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

Here is why he has had one of the most underrated careers of any present interior defensive linemen.

Annual Consistent Numbers

Heyward is on his way towards becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer himself because of his production year-in and year-out. According to Pro Football Reference, he has played a full season in 9 out of a 12 year career with the Steelers. No. 97 has recorded at least seven sacks and ten quarterback hits in seven of his seasons.

Heyward's ability to control the line of scrimmage is what makes him such a threat. There is a reason why Pittsburgh finished in the top ten in points allowed, rushing defense and sacks in 2022 (ESPN).

All-Pro Player

Heyward's numbers speak for themselves. In the last six seasons of his career, the former Buckeye has either earned an All-Pro nod or a Pro Bowl appearance. In fact, he has been voted to six consecutive Pro Bowls and made four All-Pro teams in the last six years.

Of course, Heyward is yet to add that elusive Super Bowl ring to his career portfolio. But with the way the Steelers' roster is built and with a winning head coach in Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh should be a contending team in 2023.

Heyward's Hall of Fame-esque Career

The Steelers are one of the greatest NFL franchises. Heyward is second in franchise history when it comes to sacks (78.5; two back of James Harrison's record). However, his 176 quarterback hits are the most in team history. So, it is clear that he is one of the greatest defenders in the history of one of the greatest franchises in this sport.

Heyward is not just a Steelers legend, but he is an overall NFL legend. His 115 career tackles for loss put him ahead of Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Warren Sapp (Pro Football Reference). Not only is he a great Steeler, but he is an all-time NFL player. He could very well be getting a gold jacket when he decides to hang up his cleats.

