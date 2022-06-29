"The guy takes a knee and he gets thrown off the team" - The View host points out hypocrisy of punishing Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick's name likely invovkes feelings of some kind for most fans of the NFL. There are some that instantly think of the gifted quarterback who led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, others may first hark to the thoughts of the quarterback who was, in essence, blackballed by the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem in a silent protest against police brutality.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school football coach Joseph Kennedy, who was placed on paid leave for kneeling and praying at the 50-yard line after games.

Joy Behar, star of ABC's "The View," commented on the ruling and compared it to Colin Kaepernick's plight in the NFL. Here's what Behar had to say:

"I’d like to know if it would apply to Colin Kaepernick...the guy takes a knee and he gets thrown off the team. He could be praying that these people would leave him alone. Suddenly, it’s illegal for him, but it’s okay for this group."

The vote on the ruling was 6-3. According to Justice Neil Gorsuch, the prayers were protected under the First Amendment. Therefore, the school district made a mistake when they suspended Kennedy for continuing to pray after games.

Behar pointed out the hypocrisy in the Supreme Court's ruling to what the former 49ers quarterback had to endure due to his peaceful, silent protest where he kneeled on the field similar to Joseph Kennedy.

Surely, this is a hot-button topic that will move the needle and, once againm, shed a light on Kaepernick's actions as he fought peacefully to take a stand and bring attention to police brutality against African Americans.

Will Colin Kaepernick be signed by the Las Vegas Raiders?

Michigan Spring Game

At the end of last month, the former NFL signal-caller completed a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was the first workout that the former 49ers quarterback had with an NFL team since being blackballed from the league after kneeling during the national anthem in a silent protest against police brutality against African Americans.

Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders, informed ESPN in 2020 that the team's front office and coaches had his blessing if they wanted to add Kaepernick to the roster.

His father, Al Davis, was the former owner of the team and was always ahead of the curve with the hiring of minorities.

Al Davis was the first to hire the NFL's first black head coach in Art Shell, the first female executive in Amy Trask, and the second to hire a Hispanic head coach in Tom Flores.

Kaepernick's workout was for the backup position behind starting quarterback Derek Carr. Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp recently stated that, although he was not present at the workout, he heard it did not go so well.

Despite these rumors from Sapp, it looks as if the former University of Nevada standout will not sign on with the Raiders...at least, not for now.

