Theo Johnson vs. Sam LaPorta 40 time: Which tight end comes out on top?

Theo Johnson and Sam LaPorta have one thing in common: both are blazing fast as tight ends. However, in this speed test, Johnson comes in slightly ahead.

Johnson broke the NFL Twitter yesterday as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, which was second among TEs only behind Devin Culp. Regarding LaPorta, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at the 2023 NFL combine. The Detroit Lions selected him in round two, and as they say, the rest is history.

Does Sam LaPorta beat Theo Johnson in other statistical categories?

Athleticism has always been a massive part of the TE position, and Sam LaPorta and Theo Johnson are very athletic. LaPorta does not beat Johnson in any statistical category measured at the NFL combine.

Here's a look at LaPorta's 2023 NFL combine results:

10-Yard Split - 1.59 Seconds

20-Yard Shuttle - 4.25 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.59 Seconds

Broad Jump - 10’ 3’’

Vertical Jump - 35’’

Here's a look at Johnson's 2024 NFL combine results:

10-Yard Split - 1.55 Seconds

20-Yard Shuttle - 4.19 seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.57 Seconds

Broad Jump - 10’5’’

Vertical Jump - 39.5’’

Will Theo Johnson join Sam LaPorta at the Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions struck gold in the 2023 NFL draft when they drafted LaPorta in the second round. The Iowa alum earned All-Pro honors and was Jared Goff's second favorite target behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. Dan Campbell likes his TEs possessing grit and grind, and Johnson ticks both boxes.

Furthermore, following the mid-season T.J. Hockenson trade, the Lions have arguably the weakest TE room in the league. The position is easily one of the most gaping holes on offense. That's why LaPorta was forced to rush back despite suffering an injury in the last regular season game.

Johnson has a great frame to serve as a blocker and second-string pass catcher on the Lions' offense. He has the speed to make defenders look silly and the strength to force double coverage. These talents would free other players on the offense weekly. There's a great chance that Johnson will be joining LaPorta in the motor city in a couple of weeks.

Detroit Lions 2024 draft picks

The Detroit Lions have seven picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Here are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 29

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 73 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 3, Pick 92

Round 5, Pick 163

Round 6, Pick 207

Round 7, Pick 247