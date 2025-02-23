“There was a little bit of shock” - When Patrick Mahomes first addressed Tyreek Hill’s blockbuster trade to Dolphins

  • home icon
By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Feb 23, 2025 21:09 GMT
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill surprised everyone when it was announced that the ‘Cheetah’ sought a trade option from the Kansas City Chiefs mid-way in the 2021 season. Hill remained an integral part of coach Andy Reid’s program for six seasons till his departure in 2022.

When Patrick Mahomes was interviewed by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated in April 2022, he expressed his opinion on Tyreek Hill’s trade. Mahomes said:

“It more surprised me whenever it got to the point where we were really considering trading him. They kept me updated the entire time; I knew the extension talks were going on. And then I knew when he got the permission to seek to get traded. But I mean, still, I played my entire career with Tyreek, so definitely, there was a little bit of shock when he got traded.”
Hill was one of Mahomes’ favorite targets during the quarterback’s early years. They combined for 5,391 receiving yards from 390 receptions for 47 touchdowns, averaging 13.8 yards per reception. Hence, Mahomes was surprised by Hill’s special request seeking a trade.

When Hill was questioned about his desire for a trade, he stated two major reasons behind his decision.

“(There'd) be some games where I'd get two targets, I'd get three targets.”
Hill was referring to the five games in the 2021 season where he was targeted less than six times. But for Hill, a contract dispute was another reason behind his exit. He was unimpressed by the guaranteed money from the Chiefs, but was later offered $72 million by the Dolphins for a four-year contract.

Tyreek Hill rumored to join Kansas City Chiefs again

Despite his departure, Patrick Mahomes expressed sympathy for Tyreek Hill and his decision. He said:

“At the same time, they kept me involved the entire process, and I know that we made a tremendous effort to try to keep him in Kansas City. Tyreek, he’s such a tremendous player, he got what he deserved. I’m happy for him. And he’s at a place where he has a home and he’s closer to family and stuff. So I’m very happy for him. We had to move forward.”

However, after the Dolphins’ last game in the 2024 season, Hill hinted at changing his team once again. Rumors suggest that he is working his way to return to the Chiefs again.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
