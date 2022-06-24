There is no further reason for the NFL to protect Dan Snyder

The NFL is in a very frustrating predicament at the moment because of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. His organization, and the man himself, faces countless allegations of a toxic workplace that include disturbing claims of sexual harassment.

The situation has risen to a level where the United States Congress is getting involved. Commissioner Roger Goodell testified this week, while Snyder was nowhere to be seen. That may change soon given a subpoena that will force him to testify or face legal consequences.

It is casting a dark cloud over the entire NFL. The league is already dealing with negative stories surrounding Deshaun Watson along with Brian Flores and his ongoing lawsuit. However, things are different when the owner is the one causing the problems.

Snyder cannot just be paid or silenced to make this issue go away. He allowed it to rise all the way to Congress and the biggest professional sports league in America, is being dragged into this. At this point, it makes no sense for his fellow owners to take his side.

Enough has to be enough with Dan Snyder

House Hearing Examines NFL's Handling Of Washington Commanders' Workplace Misconduct

The allegations against the Commanders go back well over a decade. It just took until now for the government to get involved and make this a prominent issue. This means fellow NFL owners have likely known Snyder could be a problem for quite some time.

So why protect him all these years and not boot him out? Well, ganging up on an owner and forcing them out could create a slippery slope. No other owner wants to lose their team, so everyone just goes about their business as long as the money keeps coming in.

For example, would owners vote to remove Stephen Ross from the Miami Dolphins for his alleged tanking actions? Probably not, as the league itself can handle this issue of competition. Snyder's goes beyond the game of football and creates an image where working in the NFL is an unsafe place for women and all employees. That cannot be tolerated by a league so concerned about upholding a wholesome image.

Yes, booting the Commanders owner can set a new precedent that may spook fellow NFL owners. But maybe that is a good thing as it will discourage any more of these unsafe work practices from taking place. Snyder being vengeful and leaking sensitive information would only continue to damage his name and whatever is left of his legacy.

Ultimately, football is a game and should never be something that Congress has to get involved with. That simple fact should be a wake-up call to the rest of the NFL.

