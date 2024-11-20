"There are no right answers": When Tom Brady shut down a possible political career in Massachusetts

Tom Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback ever, has retired from the NFL and is now enjoying his time focusing on his kids and business ventures. While some speculated he might consider entering politics after his football career, Brady has consistently dismissed the idea. Over the past two decades, his views on politics have varied, making it unlikely that he will ever enter the arena.

In a 2015 interview with GQ, Brady gave a straightforward response when asked about entering politics.

“I think in politics, half the people are gonna like you and half the people are not gonna like you, no matter what you do or what you say.… It’s like there are no right answers. If there were, everyone would choose the right answers. They’re all opinions.”

Tom Brady has many reasons to avoid politics

Brady has spent most of his life immersed in football, a world where performance is measurable through a scoreboard. In his view, it’s difficult to evaluate success in politics because it’s based on subjective opinions rather than tangible results.

When asked if he would ever consider running for president or governor of Massachusetts, Brady quipped:

“There is a 0.000 chance of me ever wanting to do that.”

This wasn’t the only time Brady rejected the idea of politics. In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, he expressed discomfort with the concept of entering the political arena. He even revealed that in 2016, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, insisted he avoid politics.

"I think that’s a good decision for our family," Brady admitted.

Tom Brady once acknowledged a career in politics

However, Brady’s stance on politics wasn’t always so firm. Before becoming a star, he might have harbored some political ambitions. As a rookie for the Patriots, he told ESPN Magazine in 2004 that one of his "craziest" dreams was to become a U.S. senator. He echoed this sentiment in a 2005 interview with *CBS Magazine*, suggesting he might pursue political office.

Interestingly, though, Brady has reportedly not voted since 2000, when he registered as "undecided" in California, according to The Smoking Gun.

Additionally, Brady has maintained a friendship with a prominent politician: Donald Trump. The two have played golf together since 2001. Brady said during an interview with Boston radio station WEEI:

“Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time... he’s always been so supportive of me – for the last 15 years,”

However, Brady has consistently avoided commenting on his vote in recent presidential elections, emphasizing that his friendship with Trump is separate from politics.

