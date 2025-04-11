"There's 100 excuses" - When Micah Parsons sounded off on media not holding 49ers, Eagles to the same standards as Cowboys

Micah Parsons has never been shy with his words. During one episode of his "On The Edge" podcast in October 2023, the Cowboys linebacker called out the double standard he believes surrounds how media and fans treat the Dallas Cowboys compared to teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

While the Eagles lost 20-14 to the Jets, the Niners lost 19-17 to the Browns. After both the Eagles and 49ers suffered close losses, Parsons couldn’t help but notice the difference in how those defeats were framed:

“I heard a quote. ... which p*ssed me off,” Parsons said, referring to the media citing injuries as reasons for San Francisco’s loss to the Browns. "Why is it that we are just scrubs. ... but there’s 100 excuses for these other teams?”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Both the 49ers and Eagles were dealing with injuries in their losses, but the narrative bothered Parsons. San Francisco started with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel before both exited the game. The Eagles, although mostly healthy, were without All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson.

Still, Parsons pointed out that the Browns were missing Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Jack Conklin, yet weren’t given the same benefit of the doubt.

“We’re just scrubs and nobodies… but when other teams lose, it’s all about who was missing.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Dallas was blown out 42-10 by the 49ers a week prior, sparking fierce media backlash, especially toward Dak Prescott. That double standard didn’t sit right with Micah Parsons.

“I just don’t condone the bashing of Dak Prescott... and [not] have the same energy for the Eagles,” he added. “We want the same energy for everybody.”

Micah Parsons calls out fans for hating Cowboys Nation

Micah Parsons’ frustration isn’t new. As a member of ‘America’s Team,’ every Cowboys slip-up becomes national news. And with owner Jerry Jones embracing the limelight, that attention isn’t fading anytime soon. But Parsons’ plea was simple: either hold all teams to the same standard or just admit you’ve got it out for the Cowboys. As he bluntly put it:

Ad

“If y’all just going to hate Cowboys Nation, just say y’all hate Cowboys Nation.”

Fair or not, the Cowboys are always going to be under the microscope, and Parsons isn’t afraid to fire back.

Given Dallas is coming off an underwhelming 7-10 2024 season, in which they were supposed to be "all in," there's been a lot of criticism of the team from fans and analysts alike. 2025 represents not just a fresh slate for the franchise, but also a chance to show the NFL world what they are capable of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.