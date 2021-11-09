"There are sacrifices that you have to make" - Drew Brees questions Aaron Rodgers' commitment to helping Packers reach playoffs

Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees criticized Aaron Rodgers over the vaccination row that exploded last week. Rodgers carefully chose the word 'immunized' to describe his vaccination status. Rodgers contracted Covid 19, and he missed the Packers' defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The lack of remorse, excuse-making, and misleading comments drew the ire of many members of the NFL media. Terry Bradshaw, Tony Dungy and other prominent NFL analysts ripped into Rodgers. Brees' criticism could hurt Rodgers a bit more. Brees is a contemporary, a rival, and a respected competitor.

Brees joins in on the criticism of Rodgers.

Brees hit out at Rodgers' lack of availability yesterday as the Packers lost ground in a tight race for the number one seed:

"Bottom line, there are sacrifices that you have to make. We went through this last year in the locker room and those sacrifices … because the most important thing is that you are available for your team on Sunday so that you can help them win. … And then how does this affect the playoffs? Does this become something pretty detrimental as far as how this playoff picture shakes out now?"

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy added his take on the situation:

"It’s very disappointing to me. … Aaron Rodgers has every right not to be vaccinated – we have other quarterbacks who chose not to be vaccinated, but if you do as the leader, you have to make every precaution, you have to follow every rule, every protocol. Make sure you don’t hit that COVID list. You owe that to your team, you’re fighting for the playoffs, you can’t be unavailable,"

Rodgers lost the PR battle this week. The great quarterback lied to everyone and abandoned his teammates in a critical moment. Moreover, Rodgers never apologized to anybody. Drew Brees was arguably the greatest leader of a franchise in the modern NFL.

Brees understands leadership, and he understands the responsibility required. Rodgers abandoned everything to justify his own mistakes. How Rodgers rebuilds his reputation amongst his peers, and colleagues remains to be seen.

The Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks next week. There is doubt about Rodgers' return for that game, and Jordan Love could struggle again. Brees, Dungy and other experts could pile on the criticism if the Packers lose more ground.

