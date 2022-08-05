5 early candidates for the 2022-23 NFL MVP 

The NFL season is just a few weeks away and teams are starting to engage in training camps. The Hall of Fame game was yesterday and the preseason fixtures kick off on the 14th of this month. The NFL finally feels like it is back and with that comes great speculation.

One of the most intriguing questions in every NFL campaign is who will be voted MVP. While quarterbacks regularly dominate the MVP race, there may be some dark horse candidates who could make a run for the MVP title this year. To win the award, you have to put up some incredible statistics, much like the current reigning MVP has for the past two seasons.

Aaron Rodgers has won the MVP for back-to-back seasons. He won the award last season after throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Can he do it again in 2022? Or will another outshine him in the upcoming campaign?

Here are five candidates for the MVP in the 2022 season:

#1- Joe Burrow

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Although Joe Burrow is currently recovering from surgery that remedied his appendicitis, he will be back on the field in no time. The Cincinnati Bengals have a tough schedule this year, but Burrow will pick up where he left off and put up incredible stats. Last year, he threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The main challenge he will face stems from his shaky offensive line. He needs more time in the pocket to get the ball out of his hands and execute clean plays consistently. If the Bengals fail to protect him, the danger of injury is great. Burrow suffered a torn ACL during his rookie season while being hit.

Expect Burrow’s Bengals to be a serious problem for the rest of the NFL and be viable Super Bowl contenders. If he plays like he did last season, Burrow will be in the discussion for MVP.

#2- Lamar Jackson

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens

When Lamar Jackson is healthy, he tears defenses to shreds. He can beat you with the pass and excels at scrambling and running with the ball. The Baltimore Ravens have a host of players returning from injuries this year, which will take some pressure off of their quarterback.

Jackson won the award back in the 2019 season after throwing for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 1,206 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns.

Nic Mason @British_Raven19



No. Shoutout to the guy who said I should stop posting old Lamar Jackson highlights.No. #RavensFlock Shoutout to the guy who said I should stop posting old Lamar Jackson highlights. No. #RavensFlock https://t.co/LANSMOaA8f

Jackson felt disrespected this offseason after not being named on ESPN's list of top-ten quarterbacks. Watch for Jackson to dominate this year and put up video game numbers in an MVP-worthy season.

#3- Josh Allen

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen may be the most obvious choice for MVP so far. The Buffalo Bills are in a fantastic position to win the Super Bowl this year, and Allen has multiple weapons to utilize. Allen’s leadership and playmaking abilities have already distinguished him as an elite quarterback in the NFL.

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz Borderline erotic Josh Allen highlights Borderline erotic Josh Allen highlights https://t.co/ygWVsjWrCW

His incredible arm, core strength and power-running could earn him the trophy. If the Bills continue their winning ways, anticipate Josh Allen being at the head of MVP talks.

#4- Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

Running back Jonathan Taylor is a sleeper choice for MVP. But as one of the best backs in the NFL, he has a shot at inserting himself into the conversation. Taylor is the spearhead of the Colt’s offense, so the spotlight will be on him this season.

He was incredible last season, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. He led the NFL in both categories. He also added 360 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

With that type of production, he is expected to be in the MVP race.

#5- Aaron Donald

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the most dominant defensive player in the NFL. Beyond being immensely physical and imposing, Donald is fiercely intelligent and boasts an extremely high football IQ.

NFL @NFL



@AaronDonald97 | @RamsNFL Watching Aaron Donald's 2018 DPOY highlights on repeat Watching Aaron Donald's 2018 DPOY highlights on repeat 🔁@AaronDonald97 | @RamsNFL https://t.co/ffuMtRX2tm

Donald made the game-winning play in the Super Bowl in February. His pressure led to Joe Burrow throwing an incomplete pass and the Los Angeles Rams winning it all. Donald is set for another stellar season that could easily result in an MVP win.

