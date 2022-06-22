"These guys are as bad as Kiss on their 15th farewell tour" - NFL fans convinced Tom Brady will bring Rob Gronkowski out of retirement in 2022

Rob Gronkowski got the fans before, and NFL followers aren't so sure he won't just get them again, after his recent retirement announcement. This is his second such announcement in the last three years, mind you - from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last time 'Gronk' called it quits, his sabbatical lasted a season. He was back catching passes from Tom Brady, not in New England, but wearing brand new digs in West Florida during the 2020 COVID-stricken season.

This time around, fans are feeling a 'boy who cried wolf' vibe from the announcement. One NFL fan compared Gronkowski's indecision to rock band KISS' retirement announcements:

Joe @jspinato8 @AdamSchefter Don’t be surprised when people stop caring about players saying they’re retired. These guys are as bad as Kiss on their 15th farewell tour. @AdamSchefter Don’t be surprised when people stop caring about players saying they’re retired. These guys are as bad as Kiss on their 15th farewell tour.

Other fans were not convinced they have seen the last of Rob Gronkowski in the 2022 calendar year:

Gary Scottie Trent Barnes Jr @Lazy_Booking @AdamSchefter Gronk just has some Club Appearances and Parties to attend during Training Camp and doesn't want to miss them, he'll be there Week 1 for Brady @AdamSchefter Gronk just has some Club Appearances and Parties to attend during Training Camp and doesn't want to miss them, he'll be there Week 1 for Brady

Ic3y ツ @Ic3yHurts @AdamSchefter @Schultz_Report What this means: Rob Gronkowski will be playing football again in a couple months @AdamSchefter @Schultz_Report What this means: Rob Gronkowski will be playing football again in a couple months

This fan felt a fine was necessary for players who announced their retirement and later went back on their word:

𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 𝓖𝓾𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓮𝓻𝓸 @Gabe_guerrero02 @AdamSchefter bruh there should be a fine for these fake retirements kinda getting old bruh there should be a fine for these fake retirements kinda getting old @AdamSchefter 😐 bruh there should be a fine for these fake retirements kinda getting old

One Patriots fan took a shot at Brady's new TE room in Tampa without Gronkowski:

Caesars Sportsbook had some fun thinking about what 'Gronk' would do when Brady calls up his cell phone next:

A Bears fan believes 'Gronk' was just going to be traded again (he cannot have been since he was an unsigned free agent) and that's why he retired:

If this Twitter user was the NFL commissioner, Gronkowski would never return:

Thomas Hahn @Thahn531 @AdamSchefter I wish I was NFL Commissioner. You retire, that's it. Sick of these guys retiring 20 times. @AdamSchefter I wish I was NFL Commissioner. You retire, that's it. Sick of these guys retiring 20 times.

Tom Brady's retirement message to Rob Gronkowski

The friendship between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski was enshrined in NFL history with their three Super Bowl titles together, during 2015-2019 with the Patriots, but it was immortalized with their shared title in Tampa.

Brady shared a heartfelt message for his good friend and longtime QB-TE other half:

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of Gronk. Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career.

"Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot. Even more important is the person he was on and off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time.

"Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL player's dream. I'm proud of all that we've accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have in front of you. Congrats Gronk, you deserve it."

Considering 'Gronk' was just writing a similar message to Brady two months ago, fans have every right to be skeptical about what the future holds for the 11-season NFL veteran.

