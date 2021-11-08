4 NFL teams that desperately need to sign Cam Newton

One television staple of the early 2010s — Showtime's Dexter Morgan — has returned to television on Sundays in the fall. Is it time for another — namely Cam Newton — to do the same?

With Newton having received his COVID-19 vaccination, his name alone makes him one of the most interesting and attractive free-agent commodities.

Which teams could best benefit from Newton's services?

Carolina Panthers

Moving on from Newton (and head coach Ron Rivera) was a significant and necessary move for a Panthers team in desperate need of establishing a new identity. But they've failed to do so in the two seasons since he left. Carolina built a little bit of offensive traction under the now Denver-dwelling Teddy Bridgewater, but they have only taken steps backward with Sam Darnold in tow.

With a relatively weak quarterback draft class looming, the Panthers need a plan under center, especially with head coach Matt Rhule entering a crucial potential third season. Bringing back a franchise legend like Newton, even if he's used as a stopgap (a la Phillip Rivers with Indianapolis last season), would help put the Panthers on the right. The past can help them move forward toward the future.

Deshaun Watson warms up for Panthers-Texans. Moments before this, Cam Newton came up and shook his hand

Houston Texans

Though he lingers on the roster, it's probably safe to say that Deshaun Watson has played his last game in a Texans uniform, even if Houston were unable to move him at the trade deadline. Adding Newton would be a simple way to keep Watson's dual-threat ability without the majority of the baggage that comes with it. The Texans are likewise relatively cursed when it comes to long-term options, as their current choices are either the well-traveled Tyrod Taylor or third-round rookie Davis Mills.





Just a reminder: it's been 1,764 days since the Panthers' last home win against the Saints.



Cam Newton with a dime to Ted Ginn, who caught it—and got the feet down.



New Orleans visits Carolina on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints

For years, Newton's name was a curse in the Big Easy. He was 7-9 against the Saints, but he always gave them issues: five of the nine losses came by 10 points or less.

New Orleans are sticking around in the thick of the NFC playoff chase despite uncertainty at quarterback. A season-long injury to free-agent-to-be Jameis Winston has forced them to turn to Trevor Siemian for the rest of the year. At the risk of hyperbole, bringing in an old enemy like Newton could be the difference between a quick playoff exit and a winter run that could challenge the mighty Buccaneers.

Rivera and Newton guided Carolina to an NFC title during the 2015-16 season

Washington Football Team

Reuniting with Rivera, with whom he united to provide Charlotte with its finest professional football endeavors, seemed like a no-brainer for both sides. But Newton's previous resistance to getting vaccinated postponed things, especially with Rivera speaking out at one of the treatment's most vocal supporters. Now that he has the jab, Washington seems like an ideal destination both immediately and in the long-term. Taylor Heinicke has been a nice story out of the XFL but nothing about him screams franchise quarterback material. Working out in the relative gridiron doldrums of the nation's capital, where little is ever expected, could also help Newton from a mental standpoint, giving him a chance to shake off the cobwebs in quiet settings.

