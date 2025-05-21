"They're about to switch him to TE" - NFL fans react to Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison's bulked up look heading into year 2

NFL fans were taken aback on Monday when wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth pick in last year's draft, arrived at a press conference with a notably larger build.

When questioned by reporters about his transformation, Harrison said the changes had happened on their own.

"In college, I probably didn't eat as much, and then I started eating a little bit more, having more free time, I guess. But I've been eating all the right things, some extra protein for sure," Harrison said.

On social media, some fans shared their hope that Harrison's new appearance would be a sign of great things to come in his second year. Meanwhile, several fans made jokes about Harrison's larger frame, implying that the Cardinals might consider using him at a different position.

"They're about to switch his a** to a TE 🤣🤣," one fan commented.

"Packed on some muscle? Dude looks like he took the Super Soldier Serum," another fan said.

"He might as well add on another 15 pounds and just play left tackle," another fan said in the comments.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s dedication was also praised by some fans, who are tipping him for a much better second season in the league.

"Even for an NFL player that’s an insane transformation… and wide receivers usually don’t bulk up that much .. interesting to see how he moves when running his routes now," one fan said.

"That's great to hear! Marv's going to be unstoppable this season," one fan commented.

"He's one of the rare ones that are destined to be better than everyone before him, including pops. He's doing what it takes to get to that Megatron level," another fan added.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will be looking to improve his numbers in 2025

Marvin Harrison had a respectable first season in 2024, recording 62 receptions, 885 yards, and eight touchdowns; however, he has more room for improvement.

While the NFL can be a big jump from college football, Harrison carried much promise going into the 2024 NFL draft. He is therefore expected to perform significantly better in his second season in the league.

Harrison received two All-American selections during his time at Ohio State, and he won the Big Ten MVP and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards in his last season. He recorded 67 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Harrison is arguably still the Cardinals' best offensive weapon, so he should continue getting a lot of passes from quarterback Kyler Murray in 2025.

