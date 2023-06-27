Admittedly, few may know the name Drue Chrisman, as he shared punting duties with Kevin Huber last year. Chrisman went undrafted and was selected by the Bengals, he was cut shortly afterward. Chrisman signed with the Steelers and was cut just two days later. He was re-signed by the Bengals a week later, and he has been there since.

On his Twitter account, Chrisman has been posting videos of himself making deliveries to customers, and he clarified the reason was he wished to put the money back into the community. With the current cost of living through the roof, a lot of restaurants and businesses are struggling to stay open. Chrisman is doing some great work to keep the area booming.

Drue Chrisman @DChrisman91 1 HOUR of work in 1 MINUTE 1 HOUR of work in 1 MINUTE https://t.co/RAZXSrR2kl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drue Chrisman @DChrisman91 To answer the question “why are you doing DoorDash Drue?”🤔



I use the money I make to spend at local restaurants and hand the food out around town. Hope that clears some things up :) To answer the question “why are you doing DoorDash Drue?”🤔I use the money I make to spend at local restaurants and hand the food out around town. Hope that clears some things up :) https://t.co/1FUdHM35yk

Drue Chrisman @DChrisman91 Delivering Chipotle to the Bengal’s stadium Delivering Chipotle to the Bengal’s stadium😂 https://t.co/J3AeAMnPJl

Drue Chrisman @DChrisman91 Trying not to get arrested while delivering cookies to a cop Trying not to get arrested while delivering cookies to a cop😬 https://t.co/icSDsCgNtR

Drue Chrisman @DChrisman91 🏼 Thank you to all the support I’ve gotten so far! Also shoutout to the local restaurants reaching out and wanting to donate as well. Think we’re onto something great here! Thank you to all the support I’ve gotten so far! Also shoutout to the local restaurants reaching out and wanting to donate as well. Think we’re onto something great here!🙌🏼

The Bengals picked up rookie punter Brad Robbins several weeks ago as he and Chrisman are the only punters on the roster following Huber's departure. Chrisman had 28 punt attempts last year and averaged about 48 yards a punt. Hopefully, Chrisman will be more active this coming season and become an NFL superstar.

Chrisman could potentially be the Bengals' representative for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Super Bowl or bust for Bengals and Chrisman:

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The 1980s were a mixed bag for the Bengals as they made two Super Bowl appearances, losing both games. On the other side of the coin, the Bengals failed to make the playoffs in seven of the 10 years, quite a mixed bag. From 2011-2015 the Bengals made the playoff four straight games, losing in the wildcard each time. Their next return to the NFL playoffs would be one to remember.

Burrow and company beat the Raiders and one-seed Titans on the road to the 2021 AFC Championship game. The Bengals completed a big comeback in the championship game to beat the Chiefs and book a place in the Super Bowl against the Rams. Cinnicanti would lose in heartbreaking fashion as they were stuffed on fourth down, and their Super Bowl dreams went down the drain.

The Bengals returned to the Championship game the following year but shot themselves in the foot and were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs, the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Lou Anarumo's defense is performing beyond expectations for the second year running. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase may not be a duo forever as they both will need to paid in the coming years, but they will be a fearsome tandem again in 2023.

If Burrow can stay healthy, this team is expected to be in Las Vegas in February. And Drue Chrisman may find himself a Super Bowl winner.

Poll : 0 votes