Over the weekend, tons of people saw Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit movie was released on November 11.

A former teammate of Humphrey, Tony Jefferson, tweeted out that he thought the film was really good. The Ravens cornerback disagreed.

Jefferson: "Black Panther 2 [fire emoji]"

Humphrey: "It was lowkey trash big bro"

Most people quite enjoyed the film. At the time of writing, it has an aggregate critic score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (meaning 84 percent of the 308 total reviews liked the movie) and an audience score of 95 percent. It has an average of 3.8 stars out of five on Letterboxd.

Humphrey appears to be in the minority, and NFL fans did not hesitate to let him know that on Twitter.

The Panthers Den @PanthersDen4MR @marlon_humphrey So your whole personality is just to hate everything most people like huh @marlon_humphrey So your whole personality is just to hate everything most people like huh

Bmore raven @Bmoreraven30 @marlon_humphrey You didn't like the wire and now you don't like black panther 2 🤦‍♂️what's up with you bro @marlon_humphrey You didn't like the wire and now you don't like black panther 2 🤦‍♂️what's up with you bro

Dennis Allen du Monde ⚜ @whodat2835

Haven't seen it yet, but for now I'll place more stock in the dozens I've read and heard say it's at the very least real good. @marlon_humphrey You're definitely the first person I've heard say this.Haven't seen it yet, but for now I'll place more stock in the dozens I've read and heard say it's at the very least real good. @marlon_humphrey You're definitely the first person I've heard say this. Haven't seen it yet, but for now I'll place more stock in the dozens I've read and heard say it's at the very least real good.

Jhalen @HSilenttt but this also typical of you cuz you have the WORST takes on twitter @marlon_humphrey You trippin my guybut this also typical of you cuz you have the WORST takes on twitter @marlon_humphrey You trippin my guy 💀 but this also typical of you cuz you have the WORST takes on twitter

This is not the first time the star cornerback has posted controversial takes online, nor will it probably be the last. NFL fans will always be there again to let him know if they disagree with his sentiments.

How has Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey fared this season?

After missing a bit of time over the last couple of years with injury, Humphrey has bounced back to remain on the field this season, heading into the bye week.

Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Being the top cornerback on the roster means he has the unenviable task of guarding the opposing team's best receiver fairly often. That means this season, he's gone up against the likes of:

Garrett Wilson

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Stefon Diggs

Ja'Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Amari Cooper

Mike Evans

Chris Godwin

Chris Olave

He'll see Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore following the bye and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk the week after that.

Thus far, the team's secondary as a whole has struggled, but Humphrey hasn't. He's tied for sixth in the NFL with two interceptions thus far and has also recorded 27 solo tackles.

His PFF grade is 71.4, so while that's not overwhelmingly good, it's not bad, especially when considering the competition he's faced.

The Ravens head into their bye week at 6-3, a game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes