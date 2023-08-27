Thomas Morstead Jets Contract: How much will punter earn in New York?

Thomas Morstead has had a fruitful NFL punting career. He made a significant contribution to the New Orleans Saints' first-ever Super Bowl victory in his debut season as a professional.

Morstead kicked a crucial onside kick to start the second half of that game, which changed the dynamics of the game. After being selected by the Saints with the 164th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, he spent his first 12 NFL seasons with them.

Morstead hasn't been in a championship game since that time, but as he gears up for his 15th NFL season with the New York Jets, he thinks this club is the best he's ever been a part of.

In seven games for the Jets in 2021, Thomas Morstead punted 23 times for an average of 48.2 yards. Let's now examine his deal with his new squad this season.

Morstead signed a one-year contract with the Jets worth $1.3 million, with $1,092,500 guaranteed.

Morstead, who returned to the Jets in March, played for the Miami Dolphins last season after signing a one-year contract with them. On 61 punts, he averaged 46.4 yards, while 45.9% of his kickoffs connected inside the 20.

Thomas Morstead Career Earnings

Let's look at Thomas Morstead's contracts with each organization over the course of his 14-year NFL career. He has played for four different teams.

Year Annual Salary Length Signing Bonus Guaranteed Money 2009 $478,750 2009-2012 $165,000 $165,000 2012 $3,647,500 2012-2018 $3,500,000 $6,925,000 2018 $3,962,500 2018-2022 $5,000,000 $9,118,000 2021 $1,075,000 2021-2021 - - 2021 $1,075,000 2021-2021 - - 2022 $1,272,500 2022-2022 $50,000 $550,000 2023 $1,317,500 2023-2024 $152,500 $1,092,500

The New Orleans Saints selected Morstead with the 164th overall choice in the fifth round of the 2009 draft. He committed to a four-year, $1.9 million deal with the organization as a rookie, which included a $165,000 signing bonus and an average yearly wage of $478,750.

Morstead agreed to a $21.8 million, six-year contract extension with New Orleans in 2012. In 2018, he once again re-signed with the Saints, this time for a four-year, $15.85 million contract.

Morstead's contract had two years left when the Saints dismissed him in 2021. He signed on with the Jets to fill in for injured starter punter Braden Mann, but was released when Mann was able to return. He signed a one-year, slightly more than $1 million contract with the Jets.

Morstead later committed to the Falcons for the rest of the 2021 campaign before joining the Dolphins for the 2022 campaign.

Morstead has made 221 appearances and has a 46.5 career punting average.

