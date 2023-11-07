Thomas Morstead Net Worth: Jets punter's wealth in 2023 explored

New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead is one of the most experienced players in the NFL. He has been in the league for 14 years and has played for four teams within that spell.

Morstead has an estimated reported net worth of $15 million. This net worth has been accumulated thanks to a stellar NFL career, endorsement deals and investment moves. Morstead is one of the better-paid punters in the league, and his ability has barely waned over the past few years.

Thomas Morstead's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Thomas Morstead has made $36,343,893 during his NFL career. The Southern Methodist alum spent the majority of his pro football career with the New Orleans Saints, becoming one of the franchise's icons in the process.

Morstead made $32,864,097 in salary earnings during his time in New Orleans, a figure that would make most placekickers giddy with excitement. Following his departure from the Saints in 2021, the veteran punter has made $1,795,277 with the New York Jets, $418,055 with the Atlanta Falcons and $1,266,464 with the Miami Dolphins.

Thomas Morstead NFL career highlights

Thomas Morstead had an elite college football career at Southern Methodist University, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2007 and 2008. Following his time at SMU, the talented punter was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft.

Morstead was a starter from day one in New Orleans, as punters are rarely selected in the NFL draft. He ended his rookie season by playing a key part in the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts. Morstead also executed an onside kick during the second-half kickoff. His team went on to recover the ball and were able to convert that possession into a TD and a 13-10 lead. They went on to win the game 31-17.

Since his rookie heroics, Morstead has become one of the most reliable punters of his generation. He has played 221 games and executed 798 punts for 37,141 punting yards at an average of 46.5 per punt. He has only been blocked once in his career, a laudable feat considering how athletic NFL players are these days.

In addition to his Super Bowl ring, Morstead has one second-team All-Pro nod and one Pro Bowl selection. Both were achieved in the 2012 NFL season, which was arguably his best on the Gridiron. These days, he plays for the New York Jets as he rounds up what has been a stellar NFL career.