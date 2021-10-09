3 Best wide receivers duos in the NFL so far

As the NFL trends more and more towards becoming a passing league, the wide receiver position increases in importance. When building an offense that will allow a quarterback to throw for four or five thousand-plus yards, getting at least two high-level pass-catchers is almost essential.

The teams that have a pair of star receivers stand out head and shoulders above the rest in terms of generating offense. But which duo are leading the way in the 2021 season so far? We have reviewed the numbers and reveal the top three.

Who are the top three wide receiver duos in the NFL?

#3 – DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are the NFL's only wide receiver pair that have both gone over 330 yards for the season so far, with both hauling in 25 passes, speedster Lockett for 390 yards and big-bodied Metcalf for 383 yards.

Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL Someone should probably tell the Seahawks that Russell Wilson is their QB. Someone should probably tell the Seahawks that Russell Wilson is their QB. Any play the Seahawks don’t have Russell Wilson throw it to Lockett or Metcalf is a missed opportunity. 🤔 twitter.com/rosstuckernfl/… Any play the Seahawks don’t have Russell Wilson throw it to Lockett or Metcalf is a missed opportunity. 🤔 twitter.com/rosstuckernfl/…

The duo are averaging 154.6 yards per game between them through five games of the 2021 season, and they fit perfectly for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to target. Lockett stretches the field, while Metcalf is brilliant in contested catch situations.

The challenge for the two wide receivers will be maintaining their impressive start to the season since Wilson will miss significant time with a severe finger injury. Seahawks backup Geno Smith can certainly chuck it, but not with the same accuracy and consistency as the starting QB.

#2 – Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide reciever duo Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods

All the talk after Matthew Stafford's first few appearances in a Los Angeles Rams jersey was about his instant chemistry with slot receiver Cooper Kupp. The fifth-year wide receiver has been almost impossible to cover while opening up a lead at the top of the NFL receiving charts with 523 yards.

As defenses have begun to adjust in search of ways to bottle up Kupp, stud wide receiver Robert Woods has started making plays. The pair are averaging 170.8 yards between them through five games in 2021, and put up a combined total of 242 yards in a 26-17 victory in Week 5 of Thursday Night Football win over the Seahawks.

#1 – Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs pass-catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce

They may not technically be a pair of wide receivers, but Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are a dream team for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The most prolific duo of pass-catchers in the NFL in 2021 are averaging 191.3 yards per game

Speed demon Hill switches up between going deep and getting his hands on the ball in jet sweep or bubble screen situations, while tight end Kelce runs crisp routes and dominates 50/50 jump balls, especially when up against linebackers.

The teamwork extends beyond their complimentary styles. As shown in the image above, when lining up on the same side, Kelce often blocks for Hill, while Hill drags safeties around the field and opens up space for Kelce on underneath routes.

It's impossible to double-team both, so one is always in a one-on-one situation.

Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels Josh Gordon's mere presence on the field will open things up for Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. He's a guy you just can't ignore. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman simply don't put fear in opponents. Josh Gordon's mere presence on the field will open things up for Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. He's a guy you just can't ignore. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman simply don't put fear in opponents.

A scary factor for Chiefs opponents is the arrival of a genuine number-one wide receiver in Josh Gordon for the Week 5 AFC Championship rematch against the Buffalo Bills.

With Gordon taking the attention of one of the opposition's best cornerbacks, Hill and Kelce can move around the formation and cause even more havoc for defenses. This Chiefs offense is about to kick into another gear with their feared wide receivers.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Are Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce the best receiving duo in the NFL? Yes No 0 votes so far