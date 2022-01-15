Three incredible playoff records held by Tom Brady

Tom Brady is in the playoffs again. It is one of the near universal certainties of life, like death, taxes, or Meryl Streep being nominated for the Oscars.

At this point, even if the Bucs quarterback were never to take to the field ever again, he would retire with a host of records in the playoffs. He would be so far ahead of the existing field that it is difficult to even imagine who among the current crop can even get close to his records.

Tom Brady's records include most wins and most pass completions in playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

#1 - Most playoff games and victories

The record that ensures pretty much all other records for Tom Brady in the playoffs is that he has been there more than anyone else. He has played 45 career playoff games. The second quarterback on the list is Peyton Manning with 27. His percentage of wins in those games is also exceptional. He has lost just 11 playoff games in his career and has won 34. That's more than double that of the next quarterback, where Joe Montana, Brady's idol growing up, won 16.

The statistics above are absurd, to say the least. Brady has won more playoff games (34) than the second most successful quarterback in reaching the playoffs, Peyton Manning, has played games (27). He has won more playoff games than all but four franchises.

#2 - Most passing yards and touchdowns in the playoffs

Reaching the playoffs is one thing. Performing there is another. We know from the previous point that Brady has won the most playoff games as a quarterback. But did he play a role in those wins? To judge that, we need to see his passing statistics in the playoffs.

Brady has 12,449 career passing yards in the playoffs. Peyton Manning is second on the list with 7,339. More than 5,000 yards separate them. A similar story emerges in passing touchdowns, where Tom Brady has nearly double that of the next challenger. He has 83 touchdown passes and Aaron Rodgers is second with 45.

#3 - Most pass attempts and completions in the playoffs

To get the passing numbers he has got in the above point, it naturally follows that Tom Brady would have a lot of pass attempts and completions in the playoffs. But the scale is still staggering.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tom Brady has thrown 1,764 times in the playoffs and completed 1,106 of them for a 62.7 percent completion overall. Peyton Manning is second in both categories with 649 completions from 1,027 passing attempts in the playoffs.

Edited by Piyush Bisht